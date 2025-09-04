EPCG, Montenegro's state utility, aims to procure two grid-scale battery storage systems (BESS) totaling 240 MWh in a €48 million ($55.9 million) tender.From ESS News EPCG, Montenegro's largest electricity provider, is investing in two four-hour BESS to strengthen grid resilience and balance supply and demand. Each system will have a power output of 30 MW and a storage capacity of 120 MWh, designed for operation at an output voltage of 35 kV. The batteries will be installed at the site of the metal processing company EPCG Željezara Nikšic. The tender covers the full project scope - including ...

