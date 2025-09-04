Smarsh chooses Agentforce to enhance award-winning customer service and support to deliver faster resolutions, smarter self-service, and measurable efficiency gains

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced the deployment of Salesforce's Agentforce to power AI-driven customer service agents across its support organization. As a leader in AI innovation, Smarsh is known for building proprietary AI solutions for its customers in finance and other regulated industries, such as the Intelligent Agent for communications surveillance. The company is now innovating in customer support. By leveraging Agentforce, Smarsh will streamline support operations and deliver a higher standard of service for its global customer base.

Smarsh has launched an AI-enabled experience on Smarsh Central, its award-winning digital support platform, for a select group of customers and partners. Powered by Agentforce, this innovation will be available to all Smarsh customers and partners in the months ahead. The impact is clear: smarter self-service, faster resolutions, greater efficiency-delivered with the compliance rigor trusted by the world's largest banks, insurers, and investment firms.

"At Smarsh, we innovate AI from the inside out," said Rohit Khanna, Chief Customer Officer at Smarsh. "Our Intelligent Agent is transforming how compliance and risk teams work. By leveraging Agentforce, we're innovating the customer service experience, delivering the speed and personalization customers expect, without compromising security, privacy, or compliance."

A Complementary Collaboration Bolsters Innovation

Smarsh's investment in Agentforce underscores its dual approach to AI: building market-leading proprietary technology in Smarsh products like Intelligent Agent and AI Assistant, while selectively collaborating with best-in-class companies to maximize customer value. Smarsh Intelligent Agent already helps compliance teams filter, detect, and act on high-risk communications with industry-first efficiency. Now, with Agentforce, Smarsh customers will see a high level of intelligent automation applied to the service experience, delivering tangible, measurable results.

By leveraging Agentforce, Smarsh expects to deliver transformative results for customers and support teams, including:

20% increase in customer self-service success rates

25% faster issue resolution compared to traditional self-service search and browse methods

30% boost in service representative productivity

For financial services, government and other industries, where customer expectations are high but regulatory stakes are even higher, this means every interaction is faster, smarter, and fully compliant with oversight requirements.

Strengthening an Award-Winning Support Model

By unifying Agentforce with Smarsh's existing AI-driven service workflows, including Salesforce's Service Cloud, support agents can spend less time on repetitive inquiries and more time solving complex customer needs. Customers benefit from faster, more accurate answers and a service experience informed by the same deep compliance expertise that underpins Smarsh's product portfolio.

"Smarsh is a leading force in financial services, committed to helping compliance and risk teams work more efficiently," said Greg Jacobi, VP GM, Banking and Lending at Salesforce. "By combining Agentforce and Smarsh's deep compliance expertise, we're empowering customer service teams to deploy AI agents that streamline operations and reduce repetitive tasks, all while meeting the trust and performance needs that regulated industries require."

To further humanize the customer experience, Smarsh has created a friendly avatar, Archie, to serve as the face of its new AI-powered support through Agentforce. Customers will soon see Archie across Smarsh products and Smarsh Central, where he will provide a consistent and approachable point of contact. This creative approach aims to build greater trust and rapport, strengthening customer relationships with a more personal touch.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native capture, retention, and oversight solutions to identify risks before they become losses, fines, or headlines. Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors, and U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies. Learn more at www.smarsh.com.

