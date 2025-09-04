Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG), a Telefónica-Allianz joint venture, will use Aria Billing Cloud, ServiceNow CRM, and Tenon Marketing Automation to monetize its expanding wholesale fiber and network connectivity operations across Germany

Aria Systems, the leader in AI-powered billing automation, today announced that Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG) has selected Aria Billing Cloud, Tenon, and ServiceNow CRM for their integrated SaaS-based BSS suite. The solution combines Aria's advanced billing automation with ServiceNow CRM to streamline enterprise customer revenue and service operations. Tenon, a marketing automation platform built on ServiceNow, will provide campaign orchestration, segmentation, and lead nurturing.

Formed in 2020 as a joint venture between Telefónica Group and Allianz, UGG is a wholesale fiber optic network operator that delivers broadband to underserved rural areas across Germany. The recent completion of a significant acquisition, coupled with multiple newly signed agreements, prompted the communication service provider (CSP) to procure a more scalable, automated, and modernized billing, CRM and marketing capability. UGG selected the joint, end-to-end solution from Aria, ServiceNow, and Tenon following an exhaustive competitive review.

"The best-of-breed combination of Aria, Tenon, and ServiceNow gives us a modern, scalable SaaS BSS platform that can grow with our business," said Markus Keller, Director of IT at UGG. "By replacing slow, legacy systems and manual processes with agile, automated, and data-driven systems, we're removing bottlenecks, reducing complexity, and positioning UGG to scale rapidly as we expand our wholesale network, operate more efficiently, and focus on delivering world-class connectivity across Germany."

UGG has recently reached agreements with multiple municipalities and ISPs to connect communities and empower local providers. Additionally, the October 2024 acquisition of Infrafibre Germany and its subsidiaries has accelerated the need to modernize its technology systems to meet its stated goal of reaching around 2 million premises. Aria will dramatically elevate UGG's billing capability, enabling the operator to manage high volumes of complex usage-based invoices as the operator grows its wholesale business and explores potential expansion into retail.

"This win further deepens Aria's presence in the telecommunications industry and underscores the value of our ServiceNow partnership for CSPs," said Tom Dibble, President CEO of Aria Systems. "High-growth businesses like UGG need agile, scalable billing, natively integrated with leading CRM systems, to manage the entire customer lifecycle and deliver superior experiences. We're excited to welcome UGG to the Aria ecosystem and look forward to supporting their continued growth."

"Exceptional customer engagement today requires more than fast response times- it means using AI-driven intelligence across every function of your enterprise," said Romit Ghose, Head of Product, Telecom Media Industries at ServiceNow. "The Aria, ServiceNow CRM, and Tenon solution helps generate high-value AI insights by connecting data, people, and processes to orchestrate complexities across marketing, sales, fulfillment, and service. This partnership extends our shared vision to put the customer at the center- leveraging AI with every customer interaction so providers can launch offers quicker, generate unprecedented demand, resolve issues faster, and build the kind of trust that drives loyalty and growth."

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing models in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates predictive and generative AI to help enterprises scale productivity and personalization, is top-rated by leading research firms. CSPs like TalkTalk Business, M1 Singapore, Telstra, and Liberty Latin America, as well as innovative enterprises including Arlo, Comcast, Experian, and Subaru, depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Unsere Grüne Glasfaser:

Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG) is a joint venture between Allianz and Telefónica founded in 2020. The company lays modern fibre optic networks and makes them openly available to all cooperating internet service providers (open access). The fibre optic lines are laid directly to every home, known as fibre-to-the-home (FTTH). In addition, Unsere Grüne Glasfaser also offers special services and solutions for residential buildings and housing associations.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904932889/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Greg Kalish gkalish@ariasystems.com +1 917-592-1942