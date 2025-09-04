Dr Francesca Rapino of THERAtRAME SA named in Business Worldwide Magazines 2025 CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Francesca Rapino of THERAtRAME SA has been named "Biotech CEO of the Year - Oncology Innovation & Breakthroughs" in Business Worldwide Magazine's 2025 CEO Awards. Pioneering molecular biologist turned biotech engineer, Dr. Francesca Rapino, PhD, has been recognised for her outstanding achievements in advancing oncology therapeutics through innovative approaches in the biotechnology sector.

The 2025 CEO Awards celebrate exceptional leaders who are redefining industries and setting new standards in leadership, innovation, and impact. Unlike many business awards that highlight company achievements, these awards put the spotlight on the personalities who lead them, giving groundbreaking C-suite professionals the recognition they deserve while inspiring others to follow their example.

THERAtRAME SA is dedicated to developing first-in-class therapies that target hidden molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells, focusing on multi-resistant and currently untreatable cancers. Dr Rapino co-founded the company in 2022 as a spin-off from the University of Liège and the WelRi Institute (Belgium). In 2025, she assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, uniting her scientific expertise with corporate leadership to steer the company's strategic direction.

Under her leadership, THERAtRAME has raised nearly €8 million in equity and non-dilutive grants, advancing a pipeline of novel small-molecule drugs that inhibit tRNA modifications; an innovative approach designed to block cancer cells' ability to evade treatment. These orally available drugs combine the precision of targeted therapy with the immune-activating benefits of immunotherapy, offering the potential for both mechanisms in a single treatment.

Dr. Rapino's career journey includes a doctorate magna cum laude from Goethe University Hospital in Frankfurt, extensive oncology research, and a proven track record in translational strategies. She is known for her ability to lead multidisciplinary teams, communicate complex science to diverse stakeholders, and align research innovation with business growth.

With a firm commitment to patient-centric innovation, Dr. Rapino is steering THERAtRAME towards first-in-human trials, ensuring its discoveries translate swiftly into clinical applications. Her leadership combines deep scientific insight with a pragmatic approach to growth, positioning the company to address some of the most urgent challenges in global cancer care.

Speaking about her vision, Dr. Rapino said:

"Our goal is to transform pioneering research into real-world solutions for patients with cancers that currently have no effective treatments. By combining breakthrough science with strategic partnerships, we aim to position THERAtRAME as a leader in next-generation oncology therapeutics."

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

