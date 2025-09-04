LEHI, Utah, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class anti-inflammatory therapies, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Jared Bearss, Chief Operating Officer of Halia, will provide a business overview presentation on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 7:00 am ET.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treating the root causes of inflammation. Leveraging genetic insights and AI-enabled discovery, Halia is building a robust pipeline of novel therapeutics based on genetic resilience that targets inflammatory pathways in diseases ranging from metabolic disorders to neurodegeneration and hematologic malignancies.

Halia's mission is to create data-driven therapies that not only extend life but also improve its quality. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and is actively advancing global partnerships in clinical research, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

To learn more, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @HaliaTx.

Media Contact

Taylor Avei

Director of Business Development

Halia Therapeutics

info@haliatx.com

Investor Contact

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

leigh@newstreetir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702932/Halia_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/halia-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-23rd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302546094.html