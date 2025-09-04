Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halia Therapeutics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class anti-inflammatory therapies, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

The Genetic Resilience Company

Jared Bearss, Chief Operating Officer of Halia, will provide a business overview presentation on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 7:00 am ET.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treating the root causes of inflammation. Leveraging genetic insights and AI-enabled discovery, Halia is building a robust pipeline of novel therapeutics based on genetic resilience that targets inflammatory pathways in diseases ranging from metabolic disorders to neurodegeneration and hematologic malignancies.

Halia's mission is to create data-driven therapies that not only extend life but also improve its quality. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and is actively advancing global partnerships in clinical research, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

To learn more, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @HaliaTx.

Media Contact

Taylor Avei
Director of Business Development
Halia Therapeutics
info@haliatx.com

Investor Contact

Leigh Salvo
New Street Investor Relations
leigh@newstreetir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702932/Halia_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/halia-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-23rd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302546094.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.