Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
04.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
Angel Yeast Protein Receives U.S. GRAS Certification, Opening the Door to Broader Access to Sustainable Protein

SHANGHAI, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298), a leading global provider of yeast and fermentation-based ingredients, announced today that its proprietary yeast protein, AngeoPro, has been granted Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The designation not only affirms the safety of the product but also marks a significant milestone in Angel Yeast's effort to expand the role of sustainable yeast protein in the global food supply. Positioned as a solution to challenges such as food security, climate change, and the rising need for protein, AngeoPro provides food companies and consumers with an ingredient that is safe, effective, and environmentally responsible.

AngeoPro is a high-quality fermented yeast protein that can replace traditional protein sources-including soy, whey, and animal-based proteins-across a wide range of food categories. It is nutritionally complete, providing all essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. With a low carbon footprint and high resource efficiency, AngeoPro offers a scalable, sustainable approach to meeting growing worldwide protein demand.

Thanks to its versatility and clean-label profile, AngeoPro is well suited for use in plant-based products, sports nutrition, and alternative meat applications, particularly in the United States and Europe where consumers increasingly weigh health and environmental impact when choosing foods.

As the food industry accelerates its shift toward sustainable and efficient production, fermented protein is emerging as a cornerstone of future food systems. According to 2024 State of the Industry Report: Fermentation, released in May 2025 by The Good Food Institute (GFI), fermented protein is reshaping the global food landscape faster than anticipated, driven by its scalability, low carbon emissions, and strong functionality. Despite a sluggish private market, the category attracted $651 million in private capital and $510 million in public funding in 2024, demonstrating strong investor confidence and its potential to deliver on sustainability goals.

"The GRAS certification not only validates the safety and quality of AngeoPro but also represents a meaningful step forward in Angel Yeast's mission to provide innovative and sustainable solutions to the global food industry," said Hang Tao, General Manager of Angel Yeast North America. "We are dedicated to using our expertise in yeast fermentation to redefine protein sources and help food producers develop healthier, more sustainable products for consumers."


