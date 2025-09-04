Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
Netwrix Strengthens Global Channel Leadership with Appointments of Frank DeCicco and Stuart Robson-Frisby

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity provider focused on data and identity threats, today announced two senior channel leadership appointments: Frank DeCicco as Head of Americas Channel and Stuart Robson-Frisby as Vice President, Worldwide Channel.

Stuart Robson-Frisby, Vice President, Worldwide Channel, Netwrix

DeCicco joins Netwrix after more than two decades leading partner sales organizations at Tanium and Cisco. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled programs that strengthened partner ecosystems and expanded market reach.

Robson-Frisby will lead Netwrix's global distributor and channel network. Since joining the company, he has developed programs that expand partner relationships and outcomes across EMEA. Prior to Netwrix, he led EMEA channel organizations at Tanium and Ivanti.

"Frank and Stuart are trusted advocates dedicated to our partners and customers," said Britt Norwood, Chief Revenue Officer at Netwrix. "As security challenges grow more complex, strong partnerships are essential to keeping organizations secure. With their leadership, our partner ecosystem will continue to expand, delivering data security that starts with identity to strengthen cyber resilience."

"Netwrix's investment in its partner community, combined with its clear vision for identity-first security, creates a powerful opportunity for customers and partners alike," said DeCicco.

"With Frank's expertise and our continued focus on partners, we're building a stronger ecosystem worldwide and enabling partners to help customers protect what matters most: their data and identities," said Robson-Frisby.

About Netwrix

Netwrix is reinventing data security based on the premise that data security and identity security cannot work in isolation. The Netwrix 1Secure platform provides security teams with clear visibility into who has access to sensitive information, enabling them to safeguard those identities, strengthen data protection, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Netwrix offers a comprehensive set of solutions that protect identities and data for over 13,500 organizations globally. Netwrix AI and flexible deployment options make it easier, faster, and more economical than ever for security teams to investigate and remediate threats.

Netwrix: Data security that starts with identity.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:
Natalie Reina
Director of Public Relations at Netwrix
Natalie.reina@netwrix.com

Dzmitry Varennikau
Senior PR Manager (US & EMEA)
dzmitry.varennikau@netwrix.com

Frank DeCicco, Head of Americas Channel, Netwrix


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764135/Stuart_Robson_Frisby___Vice_President___Worldwide_Channel___Netwrix.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764136/Frank_DeCicco___Head_of_Americas_Channel___Netwrix.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631922/Netwrix_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netwrix-strengthens-global-channel-leadership-with-appointments-of-frank-decicco-and-stuart-robson-frisby-302545860.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
