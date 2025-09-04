Cority Software Inc.: Cority Adds Revenue Leader Emily Crawford to Meet Rising Demand for EHS+ Consolidation

Crawford to drive growth as organizations race to replace siloed systems with integrated data and processes for a sustainable performance advantage

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025, the sustainable performance software company, today announced the appointment of Emily Crawford as chief revenue officer (CRO). Crawford will oversee global sales, partnerships, and solutions during a pivotal moment for the EHS+ market. As organizations face mounting pressure to consolidate disconnected systems and data into a single, scalable platform, Crawford's track record in building high-performing revenue engines positions Cority to meet this market demand head-on.

Crawford joins Cority from Alteryx, where she managed $700 million in annual recurring revenue through sales and partners, while guiding the business through a successful private equity transition. Prior to that, she spent 16 years at Cisco, scaling teams of more than 275 people and delivering $2.4 billion in revenue across highly complex organizations. With deep expertise in enterprise sales, analytics, and operational transformation, Crawford has consistently delivered topline growth while enabling customers to unlock greater value from their technology investments.

"EHS+ is at an inflection point," said Ryan Magee, CEO of Cority. "Leaders know they can't keep managing safety, environmental, quality, and operational data in silos. It is slowing decisions and limiting their impact. Emily's experience in scaling global revenue organizations will accelerate our mission to give customers a single platform that unites their data, their processes, and their people, so they can move faster and achieve a sustainable performance advantage."

Crawford said her decision to join Cority was driven by a personal passion for workplace safety and sustainable business, as well as the opportunity to make advanced insights more accessible across organizations. "Forty years ago, you could be a great executive without knowing much about technology. That's not the case today," she said. "But the answer isn't asking every leader to become a data scientist. it's giving them an extensible, accessible platform like Cority that removes friction from the entire journey, from evaluation to adoption and expansion. When you unify the right data and tools, you remove barriers to decision-making and give organizations the resilience to turn risks into opportunities."

She added that today's business leaders are under constant pressure to make decisions without perfect information, making the ability to harness and act on data a competitive differentiator. "Our customers are navigating increasing complexity," Crawford said. "CorityOne is designed to simplify the entire journey from evaluation, implementation, to adoption, and expansion, so that organizations can focus on outcomes that matter for their people, their operations, and their future resilience."

Crawford's appointment marks a key step in Cority's executive leadership rebuild, positioning the company to help customers consolidate, simplify, and scale their EHS+ programs in today's fast-changing global economy.

About Cority

Cority is the sustainable performance software company, helping customers transform operating risks into a performance advantage. Its flagship platform, CorityOne, merges deep industry expertise with intelligent software so customers can engage their workforce to see and prevent risks that impact people, the environment, and performance. For 40 years, Cority has been the trusted solution for thousands of organizations in operationally complex industries worldwide, including oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

