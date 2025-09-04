Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2025 14:10 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program Office: History made as stateless person granted Nauruan citizenship under innovative new program

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A stateless person has become a Nauruan citizen under an innovative citizenship program that helps fund economic and climate resilience.

The Kuwaiti national's citizenship granted through Nauru's Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program highlights the advantages the scheme offers to countless other stateless people around the world.

The program's offering includes a politically neutral alternative passport for an applicant and their family, along with the chance to contribute to climate crisis solutions in the South Pacific.

CEO Edward Clark said the Kuwaiti national was granted citizenship following an in-depth due diligence process involving financial intelligence units, police, and third-party checks.

He said there was a common misconception that all who are stateless have no documentation or had done something wrong but this was not correct.

"We would not approve someone unless we could verify who they are, their history and other required information, and this person was able to demonstrate his eligibility with strong documentary proof, despite his status.

"He is a highly successful and motivated individual, who through no fault of his own is stateless," he said.

Mr Clark said there are many individuals worldwide who encounter comparable challenges in that their statelessness is due to circumstances beyond their control, and "many of them would be ideally suited for our program."

"While many people who apply for citizenship through the program may be seeking a second passport that can provide a valuable safety net in times of global instability, for stateless people it can provide mobility and security they've never before experienced."

The Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion has estimated there are at least 15 million stateless people globally.

According to Aleksejs Ivashuk, the founder of advocacy group Apatride Network, migration by investment programs "will benefit the stateless individuals who can open more realistic pathways out of statelessness…(and) benefit the host countries that run these programmes."

Mr Ivashuk added that a program offering a pathway to citizenship for stateless people "means freedom to have education, employment, political rights, healthcare, freedom of movement, and many other basic human rights."

The Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program welcomed its first new citizens in early August, with many more now approved or under review.



Media Contact: barbara@crcpr.com.au

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.