City of Albuquerque Expands Automated Speed Enforcement Program in Partnership With Elovate

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / The City of Albuquerque is taking decisive steps to improve road safety with the expansion of its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program. Just months after its initial launch, eight additional Elovate speed cameras will be installed across high-risk corridors, reinforcing Albuquerque's mission to reduce speeding and save lives.

Elovate's Speed Camera in Albuquerque



The expansion builds on the city's commitment to Vision Zero and reflects the strong demand from residents for safer neighborhood streets.

Fatal accidents in Albuquerque are down by about 20% so far this year because drivers are slowing down, and officials have seen speeds reduced everywhere they have placed cameras. Speeding remains a concern in some corridors, and cameras are one more tool Albuquerque can use to reduce speeds, which is why the city is now installing additional systems. Where these will be placed has been a decision based on a data-driven approach that includes input directly from the neighborhoods.

"Speed cameras help slow down drivers and that contributes to less-severe crashes with fewer injuries," said Jennifer Turner, Director of DMD. "This program is one part of our large Vision Zero program that aims to reduce injury crashes across the city."

Technology Designed for Safer Communities

The ASE program is powered by Elovate's DriveSafe platform and Gen3 hardware built in Houston, Texas, which deliver advanced enforcement and actionable safety insights:

Multi-lane radar tracking for precision enforcement in complex traffic environments

4K video evidence capture ensuring clarity, reliability, and fairness in every citation

Real-time data integration to support broader mobility planning

Elovate's turn-key solution ensures a seamless process with optional automated license plate recognition (ALPR) and secure data transfer, intelligent data acquisition and processing, complemented by human review for accuracy, and final citation issuance. By combining advanced technology with expert oversight, Elovate delivers a reliable, comprehensive solution that minimizes errors and ensures fairness. This allows Albuquerque to focus on outcomes while Elovate manages the technology and processing infrastructure.

A Trusted Partnership

Robert DeSanti, General Manager at Elovate, on the upcoming program expansion: "We are honored to partner with the City of Albuquerque to make its streets safer for all road users. This expansion demonstrates how technology and community demand can work together to deliver measurable improvements in safety. At Elovate, we are committed to ensuring outstanding results and building a lasting partnership that continues to reduce speeding and save lives."

About Elovate

Elovate is a leader in automated traffic enforcement solutions, leveraging innovative technologies to enhance road safety, promote compliance, and advance social equity. With a proven track record of delivering accurate, reliable systems worldwide, Elovate partners with public agencies to create safer communities.

Learn more about Elovate at https://elovate.com/

