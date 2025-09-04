General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: General Enterprise Ventures Appoints Wildfire Prevention and Sustainability Expert Wes Bolsen to Board as an Independent Director

Industry veteran brings decades of leadership in wildfire prevention, sustainable technologies and commercialization strategies

OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GEVID), which is currently trading with a temporary "D" suffix following a recent share consolidation, today announced the appointment of Wes Bolsen as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Mr. Bolsen brings more than two decades of executive experience in wildfire prevention and sustainable technologies with a proven track record of guiding innovative solutions from development to large-scale commercialization. He replaces John Costa on the Board.

"We are pleased to have reached a stage in the company's evolution where we can attract top-tier talent with deep industry expertise and a history of impactful leadership," said Ted Ralston, CEO of Mighty Fire Breaker. "Wes's extensive knowledge and proven track record in wildfire prevention will be instrumental as we expand adoption of our technology across government agencies and fire departments."

Mr. Bolsen is a proven entrepreneur and founder of multiple companies, demonstrating a strong track record in building and scaling innovative technologies. He has long been at the forefront of wildfire prevention innovation, having served as a founding executive and CEO of LaderaTech, where he secured global licenses from Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to successfully bring next-generation fire retardant technologies to market. He later joined Perimeter Solutions where he was responsible for all of the company's wildfire prevention and protection products globally during the company's $2 billion NYSE listing, further showcasing his ability to scale and drive growth.

"I am honored to join the board and contribute to the company's mission," said Wes Bolsen, founding executive and former CEO of LaderaTech. "The chemistry behind Citrotech is truly groundbreaking. As the highest-efficacy, EPA Safer Choice-certified fire retardant on the market, it represents a significant leap forward in environmentally responsible fire prevention. The potential to treat flammable vegetation and wood products far surpasses what has been possible with ammonium phosphate, the industry standard for more than 60 years. I am excited to collaborate with the team to fully commercialize this innovative solution and drive meaningful impact across the industry."

Bolsen holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where he graduated summa cum laude. He has been recognized nationally for his leadership in technology commercialization, government affairs, and wildfire prevention strategies.

For more information on Mighty Fire Breaker, visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC, offers an innovative portfolio of non-toxic and environmentally safe wildfire defense solutions. The Company's offerings include wildfire home defense systems, mobile and ground application systems, and products for use in the manufacturing of fire-resilient building products.

Mighty Fire Breaker's CitroTech fire inhibitor is the only fire inhibitor designated as EPA Safer Choice and also has UL GREENGUARD GOLD certification.

