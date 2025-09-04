MASV Highlights Partner Integrations Fueling Modern Media Pipelines at IBC2025

Find out why FilmLight, The Rebel Fleet, SGO, Iconik by Backlight, Jellyfish by OWC, Adapt, Qumulo, and Imagine Products are choosing MASV as their embedded transfer solution at this year's IBC Show.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / MASV ( massive.io ), the fastest and most reliable large file transfer platform for media professionals and an IDC Innovator 2025 for Media & Entertainment *, today announced its expanding partner ecosystem and new integrations with a wide range of industry-leading platforms, including Nara by FilmLight, Konsol by The Rebel Fleet, SGO's Mistika Workflows, Iconik by Backlight, Jellyfish by OWC, ShotPut Studio by Imagine Products, and Cloud Data Fabric and Cloud Native Qumulo. At IBC2025 ( booth 1.B01 ), MASV will showcase how its flexible and open platform is becoming the default solution for partners to enable fast, reliable, and secure large file workflows within their applications.

The momentum behind MASV's API-first approach is accelerating, with many partners self-initiating integrations to meet customer demand. The MASV API and Agent provide a simple and robust way for partners to embed MASV into their products, enabling them to offer high-speed file transfer and orchestration features without building them from scratch.

"The rapid growth of the MASV partner ecosystem shows how in-demand our platform has become," said Majed Alhajry, CTO of MASV. "Partners are adopting MASV because our easy-to-integrate API and Agent, combined with speed, reliability, security, and flexibility, let them deliver value to customers faster. That simplicity and power are what drive adoption and create a seamless experience for our shared customers."

That adoption is already delivering results across the industry. At the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) , MASV is embedded into news, sports, and drama workflows, helping more than 800 users move critical files three times faster than legacy systems. Reporters in the field, OB trucks at live events, and international partners in the New8 broadcaster alliance all rely on MASV's API and Portal integrations to deliver content ready for air.

MASV's extensive partner ecosystem builds upon existing integrations across key categories of the media workflow tech stack, including cloud and on-premises storage, Media Asset Management (MAM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) systems, and workflow automation tools.

What's New at IBC2025

At the MASV booth 1.B01, MASV, along with our partners, will demonstrate several new and enhanced integrations, including:

Nara by FilmLight : Seamlessly send dailies and other media with complete security and color accuracy (supporting 160+ formats, including camera RAW files) directly from the Nara media browser for simplified client review.

Konsol by The Rebel Fleet : Accelerate the set-to-post pipeline with MASV for automatic, high-speed ingestion of post-production-ready files.

SGO's Mistika Workflows : Automate complex ingest and delivery tasks, ensuring media is processed and delivered quickly and accurately.

Iconik by Backlight : Use MASV as a comprehensive ingest solution, allowing you to receive files and automatically enrich them with metadata for immediate searchability.

Jellyfish by OWC : Preview the direct-to-storage integration, which allows users to send and receive massive files directly to their Jellyfish storage without intermediate downloads.

ShotPut Studio by Imagine Products : Unify your camera-to-post workflow by using ShotPut Studio's automation to handle offload, organize, and transcode files while uploading to MASV in one workflow.

Cloud Data Fabric and Cloud Native Qumulo : This integrated solution from Qumulo enables anyone to ingest massive files from anywhere and make them instantly accessible to teams on a global scale.

Adapt: A leading AI-enabled localization service provider that uses MASV to efficiently ingest raw media and deliver finished, localized content to clients worldwide.

Of their MASV integration, Michael Urban, CEO at The Rebel Fleet, commented, "Konsol and MASV together create a creative pipeline that turns critical on-set data into actionable, post-production-ready assets, delivered at maximum speed. This is what the future of efficient filmmaking looks like."

"The integration of MASV with Mistika Workflows has already created a lot of excitement, making it very easy and seamless when adding large file transfers to automated pipelines or orchestrated processes," said Geoff Mills, Managing Director at SGO. "We are delighted to be part of MASV's presence at IBC, so come take a look and enjoy something exceptional."

Why Partners Are Choosing MASV

The world's most forward-thinking platforms are betting on MASV for frictionless workflows. Why?

No heavy lifting : Partners can embed MASV in days, not months.

Instant customer value : End-users get lightning-fast, reliable transfers baked into tools they already love.

Future-proof: As workflows scale globally and into the cloud, MASV scales with them.

In addition, MASV will be featured at the AWS booth ( 5.C90 ) as a core component of the Media Lake on AWS solution guidance, demonstrating how it facilitates the movement of large files within cloud-based workflows.

For more information about MASV's partner integrations and a full demo schedule at IBC2025, visit the MASV event page for IBC in Amsterdam , September 12-15.

*Recently, MASV was named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment, 2025 (doc US52275525, May 2025) report.

About MASV

MASV is a cloud-based large file transfer platform designed to orchestrate and secure file movement worldwide to meet fast-paced cloud, on-prem, and hybrid workflows. Global organizations rely on MASV to automatically deliver large files without any restrictions, allowing them to concentrate on their next big deliverable. MASV was named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment, 2025 report, recognizing its impact on modern media workflows across multiple industries, from post-production and live broadcast to creative agencies, AI, geospatial, and healthcare. The company was founded in Ottawa, Canada, in 2019. To learn more, visit massive.io .

Media Contact

Megan Fasy

(e) megan@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (617) 480-3674

SOURCE: MASV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/masv-highlights-partner-integrations-fueling-modern-media-pipeli-1068563