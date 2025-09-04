Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 14:14 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AmeboGenesis, LLC: MygoGenesis Releases White Paper Detailing aLAL - a Sustainable, Lab-Grown Amebocyte Lysate Designed for Reliable Endotoxin Testing

New Data Describe Lab-Grown Amebocytes (aLAL) That Aim to Match Native LAL Performance While Solving Supply, Cost and Sustainability Constraints

GERMANTOWN, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / MygoGenesis, a biotechnology company pioneering cell-origin materials through its Mygotic Process, today announced the release of a new white paper, "Advances in Using Sustainably Generated Amebocytes to Ensure Affordable and Effective Endotoxin Testing." The paper presents scientific and operational evidence supporting aLAL - a lysate produced from lab-grown amebocytes - as a sustainable path to high-quality bacterial endotoxin testing.

Harvesting the Blood of Horseshoe Crabs
More Than 1M Horseshoe Crabs are Harvested in the U.S. Each Year for Biomedical Testing

For over 50 years, Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) from horseshoe crabs has been the global standard for safeguarding injectables, biologics, and medical devices. However, dependence on crab harvesting has introduced ecological strain, supply volatility, and batch variability - pressures that drive up costs and risk. Recombinant approaches have helped, but practical limitations (including low endotoxin recovery and matrix effects) remain.

"MygoGenesis' mission is to unlock ethical, scalable biology that accelerates innovation without compromising the planet," said Deborah Zimmermann, President and CEO of MygoGenesis. "aLAL represents a breakthrough: lab-grown amebocytes designed to retain the broad, native cascade of LAL while delivering the consistency, supply assurance, and affordability industry needs. We believe this platform can catalyze better safety testing across pharma, medical devices, water quality, and beyond."

Key points from the white paper include:

  • A proprietary approach to producing lab-grown amebocytes and formulating aLAL to support gel-clot, turbidimetric, and chromogenic assays.

  • Comparative results indicating comparable detection across a range of EU concentrations versus traditional LAL, alongside immunochemical evidence of cascade parity (e.g., Factor C light-chain).

  • A roadmap for validation under established pharmacopoeial and quality-system expectations to facilitate adoption.

  • The potential to de-risk global supply chains, reduce batch-to-batch variability, and lower total testing costs.

"This is a step-change," said Daniel Kilbank, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of MygoGenesis. "For the first time, we can produce functionally relevant amebocytes at scale - not a single recombinant component, but the multi-factor lysate biology industry relies on. That opens the door to consistent performance without harvesting wild horseshoe crabs, expanding access to high-quality endotoxin testing and enabling entirely new applications."

The white paper is available for download here: [Link coming soon].

About MygoGenesis

MygoGenesis is an innovative biotechnology company developing cell-origin materials via its proprietary Mygotic Process to solve supply, sustainability, and performance bottlenecks in life sciences. From aLAL (lab-grown amebocytes for endotoxin testing) to future applications in diagnostics, water quality, and consumer product safety, MygoGenesis partners with industry leaders to translate breakthroughs into real-world impact. Learn more at mygogenesis.com.

About AmeboGenesis

AmeboGenesis, a division of MygoGenesis, focuses on sustainable amebocyte biology for quality-critical testing. By replacing wild-harvest horseshoe crabs with lab-grown amebocytes, AmeboGenesis seeks to stabilize supply, reduce ecological impact, and improve reproducibility for global endotoxin testing workflows. Visit amebogenesis.com.

Contact Information

Deborah Zimmermann
President & CEO
deborah.zimmermann@mygogenesis.com

Eric Tulin
Corporate Communications
eric.tulin@mygogenesis.com
(844)327-4953 ext: 707

SOURCE: AmeboGenesis, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/mygogenesis-releases-white-paper-detailing-alaltm-a-sustainable-lab-grown-amebocyte-l-1068705

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.