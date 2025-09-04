Info-Tech Research Group: Former Microsoft UK Envisioning Officer Dave Coplin to Keynote at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona

Info-Tech Research Group has announced Dave Coplin, Founder of The Envisioners and former Chief Envisioning Officer at Microsoft UK, as a keynote speaker for LIVE 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. At the premier IT and business leadership event set to be held October 21-22 at the SLS Barcelona, Coplin will share his expertise with attendees on the future of work, generative AI, and human-centric innovation, providing actionable insights to help organisations thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has confirmed that Dave Coplin, Founder of The Envisioners and former Chief Envisioning Officer at Microsoft UK, will join the keynote lineup for the firm's popular flagship IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona. Taking place October 21-22 at the SLS Barcelona, the two-day event marks the first-ever European edition of Info-Tech LIVE, which will bring together CIOs, senior IT executives, and technology leaders from across the EMEA region.

Dave Coplin is a globally renowned technologist, author, and speaker with more than 30 years of experience helping organisations reimagine the future of work. Known for his high-energy delivery, humour, and deep technical insight, Coplin has worked with some of the world's most influential organisations, including Microsoft, Barclays, HP, Vodafone, and Ernst & Young, as well as public institutions such as the UK and EU Parliaments and leading universities. Coplin is also a bestselling author of Business Reimagined and The Rise of the Humans. He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director for several organisations, where he guides digital transformation and AI adoption strategies.

"Dave Coplin's insights on the intersection of technology, innovation, and the human experience will bring immense value to attendees at LIVE Barcelona," says Nigel Bowles, Vice President, Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "His perspective on generative AI, automation, and the future of work aligns perfectly with our event theme, Transform IT. Transform Everything., and will help IT and business leaders across EMEA translate global trends into tangible strategies for success."

With deep expertise in bridging complex digital trends like AI, automation, and hybrid collaboration with real-world business impact, Coplin has become a trusted advisor to global organisations. Coplin is widely recognised for his ability to inspire leaders to think differently about work, technology, and the human potential that connects them.

What to Expect at LIVE 2025 in Barcelona

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona will feature a dynamic program including mainstage keynotes, technical keynotes, panels, collaborative roundtables, and one-on-one analyst meetings. The event is designed to provide IT executives with actionable tools, research-backed insights, and exclusive networking opportunities with peers and industry experts.

For more information about the event, please visit Info-Tech's LIVE media kit page. Further details on the agenda, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE in Barcelona, October 21-22, 2025

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com, +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764632/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Former_Microsoft_UK_Envisioning_Officer.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764631/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Former_Microsoft_UK_Envisioning_Officer.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/former-microsoft-uk-envisioning-officer-dave-coplin-to-keynote-at-info-tech-live-2025-in-barcelona-302546525.html