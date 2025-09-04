EQS-News: African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARDA) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

How to Drive Africa's Energy Transition (By Anibor Kragha)



04.09.2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST







The Continent's Energy Transition Must Be Locally Led ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, September 4, 2025/APO Group/ -- By Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary, African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARDA) ( https://ARDA.Africa/ ). External expectations have framed Africa's role in the energy transition for years. Despite facing different realities, such as limited infrastructure, restricted access to capital, and less influence in global energy policy, it has been assumed that Africa will follow the same decarbonisation path as developed economies. This way of thinking is misaligned with today's realities. Africa's priorities-improving access, promoting industrial growth, and building resilience-must be reflected in its energy strategy. The continent is actively involved in the global shift. It is, however, doing this on its own terms. At the African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARDA), we believe the continent's energy transition must be designed in Africa, for Africa, balancing three urgent imperatives: expanding energy access, driving industrial growth, and prioritising energy security for the continent That means shaping policies, financing mechanisms, and partnerships that work for Africa rather than copying models that do not. Across Africa, governments and private sector players are investing in diversified energy portfolios that reflect both local needs and global sustainability goals. In Angola, construction is progressing on a 35MW solar project, part of a broader pipeline exceeding 3GW of planned solar, wind, and hydropower developments. In Uganda, the 250MW Bujagali hydropower plant continues to play a vital role in stabilising the national electricity supply. Meanwhile, South Africa is advancing a 316MW solar PV installation paired with 500MWh of battery storage. These projects indicate a significant move toward energy independence and long-term resilience. The continent is not only catching up with global energy trends but also accelerating them, with locally-led solutions and designed with long-lasting impact. Bold vision, however, is not enough. To scale Africa's energy transition, there will need to be structural follow-through. Three crucial factors will determine if the continent can move from prospective projects to transformative change: sustainable finance, regional integration, and investor-friendly policy frameworks. 1. Sustainable Finance The African Development Bank estimates that Africa's energy transition will cost around $100 billion per year between 2020 and 2040. Current capital flows fall significantly short, and the financing that does exist often comes with higher risk premiums, shorter loan terms and limited flexibility. ARDA is championing innovative financing models that blend public and private capital, lower investment risks, and align global climate finance with Africa's development priorities. To attract serious investment, Africa needs to utilise smart financing strategies that utilise public and private money, reduce risks for investors, and encourage global institutions to support energy projects. This approach can minimise risks for investors and encourage institutions to back energy projects. It's also vital to prioritise initiatives that merge renewable energy with storage systems. Not only do these projects help cut down emissions, but they also ensure a steady electricity supply, support various industries, and ultimately, strengthen the economy. 2. Regional Integration Many African countries remain reliant on fragmented, underpowered national grids that struggle to attract large-scale investment. Regional integration is essential, and it depends on harmonised regulations, cross-border infrastructure, and shared power resources. Initiatives like the African Single Electricity Market (AfSEM) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) lay the groundwork for collaboration. What we need now is political unity and focused investment to transform these initiatives into platforms for energy security and economic growth. 3. Policy Frameworks Africa is catching the eye of global investors, but what it needs is predictability. Governments must consider implementing policies that simplify the process of permitting, financing, and running energy projects. Whether it's through feed-in tariffs, tax incentives, or local regulations, the aim remains the same: to cut down on uncertainty, reduce costs and attract long-term investments. ARDA works with policymakers to design frameworks that enable private participation, ensuring that energy projects are not only bankable but also deliver lasting local value. The countries that will lead the continent's energy shift are those that provide a stable and transparent environment, allowing both public and private players to collaborate with confidence. Most importantly, this energy transition must create local value. It should focus on building skills, transferring technology, and sparking new industries, from battery production to green hydrogen. Every megawatt generated should be viewed not just as electricity produced, but as a job created, a business empowered, and a supply chain bolstered. Africa's energy transition is about making smart choices. Cleaner fuels like natural gas will continue to play a vital role in the short to medium term, particularly in replacing high-emission diesel and fuel oil in power generation and transport. Mozambique, through its significant gas reserves and ongoing LNG initiatives, plays an increasingly important role in shaping Africa's transitional energy future. These transition fuels are essential to maintaining reliability while building capacity for a low-carbon future. The investments we make today must be forward-thinking, aimed at speeding up the transition to a diverse, low-emission energy economy that promotes inclusive growth and progress. The global community stands to gain immensely from the continent's transition. The real question isn't whether Africa will make this shift; it's about how quickly and decisively the world is ready to back that journey. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARDA). Download image: https://apo-opa.co/3VumU4K Image caption: Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary, African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARDA)



