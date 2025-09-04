BTIG Ltd.announced today that Ian J Power has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of EMEA Outsource Trading. This strategic hire underscores BTIG's commitment to expanding its Global Outsourced Trading business and further enhances its capabilities to serve clients across the region. Based in the London office, Mr. Power will lead the buyside trading desk, overseeing the design and delivery of tailored outsourced trading solutions that leverage BTIG's global trading capabilities and unique liquidity offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ian to BTIG," said Chris Casanovas, Global Head of Outsource Trading at BTIG. "His deep expertise in building multi-asset trading platforms and history of hands-on leadership position us to accelerate our growth trajectory and continue to broaden our scope in the EMEA region."

Mr. Power brings over 24 years of multi-asset cash and derivatives trading experience spanning both buy and sell side institutions. Most recently, he was Head of UBS Execution Hub in EMEA, where he was instrumental in building out the firm's outsourced trading capabilities, leading cross asset trading teams across multiple regional hubs. Previously, Mr. Power held senior trading and leadership roles at Newton Investment Management, Standard Life Investments and Ignis Investment Management.

"Ian's appointment highlights BTIG's focus on recruiting top-tier talent," said Luke Hodges, Chief Executive Officer at BTIG Ltd. "His expertise, combined with our comprehensive range of services, will allow us to provide differentiated and bespoke solutions to our clients."

BTIG is a leading provider of Outsource Trading for emerging and established fund managers. With more than 30 dedicated traders, supported by a team of operations professionals, BTIG seamlessly executes and settles trades on behalf of clients around the globe. In addition to execution services, BTIG's Outsource Trading team offers access to capital introduction, research and commission management which help clients meet their business objectives.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities. The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer.aspx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904201414/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts: Jill Gordon

443.668.2055

jgordon@prosek.com



Vanessa Siderow

212.738.6148

vsiderow@btig.com