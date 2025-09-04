NetworkNewsWire: Asia's Crypto-Finance Momentum Builds as Regulated Market Access Expands

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- September 4, 2025 - With Asia rapidly emerging as a central force in global crypto-finance, Hong Kong is stepping back into its role as a tightly regulated bridge between traditional markets and digital assets. Demand from institutions for compliant, algorithmically managed Bitcoin exposure is gaining momentum, illustrated by sovereign wealth funds boosting their Bitcoin holdings and fintech firms in Hong Kong, raising more than $1.5 billion to advance crypto infrastructure and stablecoin initiatives. Against this backdrop, next-generation platforms such as Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) (Profile), which integrates licensed digital asset infrastructure, quantitative trading strategies and pathways to Asia's high-net-worth investors, are positioned to benefit from this significant market transition. Solowin Holdings joins other leading companies in the finance and digital asset sectors, including Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), Block Inc. (NYSE: XYZ), Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) and Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), that are committed to driving innovation and providing critical capacities and services.

Solowin Holdings is reshaping the landscape of modern finance by merging advanced technology with established financial expertise.

Solowin Holdings delivers a full spectrum of financial solutions that span both traditional and digital assets.

Supported by Hong Kong brokerage licenses and its U.S.-listed parent company, Solowin Holdings delivers secure and fully compliant services that encompass both traditional and digital finance.

Through its subsidiary, Solowin is delivering a comprehensive suite of financial services designed for both institutional and high-net-worth investors.

Solowin is shaping the future of investment products by designing solutions that merge the high-growth potential of digital assets with the risk management and operational rigor demanded by institutional investors.

Asia's influence on global crypto-finance continues to accelerate, with Hong Kong once again positioning itself at the center of this transformation. In February 2025, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) granted nine new Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) licenses while also considering regulatory frameworks for derivatives, margin lending and stablecoin oversight. These measures highlight the city's intent to serve as Asia's premier regulated digital asset hub, drawing institutional investors who are increasingly seeking compliant ways to gain Bitcoin and digital asset exposure. For global markets, these moves strike a balance between investor protection and the region's drive to foster innovation.

Complementing this progress, Hong Kong has steadily built a robust asset management environment to support the sector's rapid growth. Since 2018, the SFC has allowed licensed asset managers to integrate virtual assets into their offerings, and more than 35 fund managers in the city now provide institutional-grade crypto custody, portfolio management and trading services. This regulatory clarity and infrastructure investment has given Hong Kong a reputation as a financial center where compliance and innovation converge, distinguishing it from less formalized crypto markets across the region.

The momentum is amplified by the broader trajectory of the global crypto market, which expanded 24-fold from 2018 to 2024, ultimately reaching a market capitalization of $3.3 trillion. Such exponential growth underscores the scale of institutional adoption and the urgent need for regulated entry points into the digital asset economy. By advancing regulation, building infrastructure and drawing on its financial expertise, Hong Kong is not only cementing its role as Asia's digital finance leader but also becoming a critical pillar in the global crypto ecosystem.

Amid these developments, Solowin Holdings is emerging as a key player. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company integrates licensed digital asset infrastructure with quantitative strategies while offering curated access to Asia's high-net-worth investors. By leveraging the city's regulatory momentum, Solowin serves as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets, enabling compliant, algorithmically driven Bitcoin exposure and more. As institutional appetite for regulated crypto platforms grows, Solowin exemplifies the next generation of companies positioned to benefit from Hong Kong's rise as a global crypto-finance hub.

Advancing Financial Innovation

Solowin Holdings is reshaping the landscape of modern finance by merging advanced technology with established financial expertise to deliver services that seamlessly connect traditional markets with digital assets. At the forefront of the fintech and Web3 revolution, the company is leveraging blockchain to build secure, forward-thinking solutions that meet the demands of today's investors and institutions.

In addition, through its emphasis on regulatory compliance, strategic alliances and technological excellence, Solowin is building an integrated ecosystem tailored to institutional and high-net-worth investors pursuing opportunities in emerging asset classes. In a significant step toward expanding its offerings, Solowin Holdings recently unveiled plans to launch a joint Bitcoin quantitative fund in partnership with Antalpha, a Singapore-based global leader in digital asset management. The fund aims to raise $100 million in assets under management (AUM) and will apply a data-driven, algorithmic trading approach to Bitcoin investment.

"This milestone marks a major step forward in our mission to build the most comprehensive, trusted platform for global crypto derivatives trading," Solowin noted, underscoring its focus on creating sophisticated financial products that blend institutional-grade risk controls with access to digital assets. The collaboration leverages Antalpha's deep experience in algorithmic trading and asset management to offer institutional and high-net-worth clients a professional avenue to Bitcoin exposure.

The quantitative strategy behind the fund employs advanced algorithms and analytics to enhance performance while carefully managing downside risks. Antalpha, known for providing financing, technology, and risk-management solutions to institutions across the digital asset sector, also serves as the primary lending partner of Bitmain, a global leader in Bitcoin mining hardware. By working with a partner of Antalpha's caliber, Solowin is aligning itself with proven innovators to develop products that meet the rigorous demands of institutional investors.

The fund's $100 million AUM target reflects the increasing appetite among institutions for regulated, professionally managed exposure to Bitcoin. By offering this investment vehicle through its licensed subsidiaries, Solowin is delivering a compliant and structured pathway for investors to capture the potential of digital assets while benefiting from professional portfolio oversight and robust risk management. This initiative highlights the company's commitment to bridging traditional finance with blockchain-driven opportunities, further reinforcing Solowin's position as a key innovator in the global fintech ecosystem.

Obtaining Key Licensure

Solowin Holdings delivers a full spectrum of financial solutions that span both traditional and digital assets. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, has now achieved a major milestone by obtaining Hong Kong SFC licenses for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), Type 6 (Advising on Corporate Finance), and Type 9 (Asset Management).

This accomplishment places Solowin among a select group of companies authorized to run regulated cryptocurrency trading platforms in Hong Kong, underscoring its position as a trusted leader in the market. The attainment of these licenses marks a pivotal step for Solowin, confirming not only the strength of its operational framework but also its commitment to maintaining world-class compliance and investor safeguards. Securing SFC approval required comprehensive due diligence, the establishment of advanced compliance protocols, and proof of the technical capabilities necessary to meet the regulator's high standards for virtual asset service providers.

Since receiving the upgraded licenses, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings has reported notable growth in transaction volumes, a sign of increasing demand for secure and regulated digital asset services. With this regulatory backing, Solowin is now able to extend access to cryptocurrency trading for both institutional and retail clients, offering them the confidence of operating through a fully compliant platform designed to uphold international standards for investor protection and market integrity.

Pathways for Regulated Crypto Investment

Hong Kong's rise as a leading center for regulated cryptocurrency activity is paving the way for institutional investors eager to gain compliant exposure to digital assets. Supported by Hong Kong brokerage licenses and its U.S.-listed parent company, Solowin Holdings delivers secure and fully compliant services that encompass both traditional and digital finance.

Positioned as one of the earliest firms to combine fiat-to-crypto trading with licensed fund management under Hong Kong's updated regulatory regime, Solowin sits at the heart of institutional crypto adoption in one of Asia's most critical financial markets. The alignment of Hong Kong's clear regulatory framework with Solowin's wide-ranging financial services creates a distinctive advantage for institutions that prioritize both compliance and operational excellence.

By spanning traditional and virtual asset offerings, including investment banking, asset management, wealth management and Web3 solutions, Solowin empowers investors to enter the digital asset space through established financial structures. This holistic approach ensures that institutions can participate in cryptocurrency markets with the same confidence, safeguards, and service standards they are accustomed to in conventional finance.

Uniting Traditional, Digital Finance

Through its subsidiary, Solowin is delivering a comprehensive suite of financial services designed for both institutional and high-net-worth investors, bridging the gap between conventional and digital asset markets. Its Solomon VA+ platform stands out as the first in the region to seamlessly integrate traditional and virtual asset trading with wealth management.

This innovation marks a major evolution in financial services by breaking down barriers between asset classes and allowing clients to oversee diversified portfolios that include both established investments and digital assets within one unified ecosystem. With deep connections across Asia's private wealth sector, Solowin has a nuanced understanding of the priorities and operating needs of high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

The company's transformation is fueled by Web3 advancements and cutting-edge fintech, and it has expanded its reach through collaborations with major industry players such as OSL, China AMC (HK) and Zodia Custody. These partnerships strengthen Solowin's ability to provide institutional-grade custody services, asset management expertise, and technology infrastructure that adheres to the highest standards of security and operational reliability. Together, these efforts underscore Solowin's role in shaping the future of wealth management at the intersection of traditional and digital finance.

Driving Innovation in Global Digital Investment Solutions

Solowin is shaping the future of investment products by designing solutions that merge the high-growth potential of digital assets with the risk management and operational rigor demanded by institutional investors. Through its SFC-licensed subsidiaries, which are fully authorized to handle digital asset activities, the company has built a strong Web3 Infrastructure Division.

This division delivers compliant services across traditional finance (tradfi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and international digital-payment systems. With this framework in place, Solowin is well positioned to roll out groundbreaking products that seamlessly connect traditional and digital finance, all while adhering to strict regulatory requirements across multiple global markets.

But Solowin's vision goes further than simply providing regulated access to digital assets. The company is focused on creating advanced financial products that apply blockchain technology to strengthen traditional investment models and unlock new avenues for value creation. By combining regulatory discipline, innovative technology and deep expertise in financial markets, Solowin is establishing itself as a leader in the development of next-generation, cross-border investment solutions. These efforts aim to meet the rising demand from global investors who want secure, professional and compliant channels to engage with the digital asset economy.

Global Leaders Advance Innovation in Finance, Digital Assets Space

From cryptocurrency mining to blockchain-powered banking, some of the world's most influential companies are taking bold steps to define the future of finance and digital assets by advancing initiatives that expand capacity, improve accessibility and strengthen trust in the digital economy. Their latest moves illustrate how traditional finance and emerging digital assets are converging to reshape global markets.

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) has announced plans to develop four new sites. The company, a key leader in the digital asset space, is working to meet growing demand from energy-intensive use cases while scaling and diversifying its platform across strategic energy markets. Upon commercialization of the sites, Hut 8 expects its platform to exceed 2.5 gigawatts of capacity under management across 19 sites. "This expansion marks a defining step in Hut 8's evolution into one of the largest energy and digital infrastructure platforms in the world," said Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot.

Block Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) has unveiled Proto Rig, a first-of-its-kind modular Bitcoin mining system, and Proto Fleet, a free and open-source fleet management software. The announcement represents a significant step toward decentralizing Bitcoin mining hardware, opening access to more builders and increasing network resiliency. These mark the first two end-to-end releases by Proto, Block's suite of bitcoin mining products and services, following its initial chip sale to Core Scientific.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) has launched Connections, a powerful new tool that helps investors uncover trading ideas and evaluate investment opportunities by highlighting connected investment ideas across the global market. Built directly into the IBKR platform, Connections enables users to explore related stocks, ETFs, options, economic indicators and other products from one centralized location. Because Interactive Brokers offers access to one of the most extensive selections of global products in the industry, Connections can surface a broad set of related products.

Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) reported key business developments and highlights in its recent Q2 2025 update. The report indicated strong early momentum for its Circle Payments Network (CPN), which was launched in May and now has four active payment corridors; the network is set for accelerating growth with 100-plus financial institutions in the pipeline as well as new payment corridors and the addition of enterprise-focused product capabilities. The company also introduced Circle Gateway to enable unified USDC balance for instant crosschain liquidity and announced several key strategic partnerships and collaborations with leading crypto-native and traditional financial leaders.

Together, these companies exemplify the momentum driving financial innovation across both traditional and digital spheres. By investing in infrastructure, developing breakthrough technologies, and creating compliant, secure pathways for investors, they are not only redefining their individual industries but also helping to set the standards for the broader financial ecosystem and guiding the evolution of a more connected, digital-first global economy.

For further information, please visit Solowin Holdings.

