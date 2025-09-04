Siebert Financial Corporation: Siebert Financial Appoints Daniel M. Ondeck as Head of Institutional Sales

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: SIEB) announced that Daniel M. Ondeck has joined the firm as Head of Institutional Sales. Based in Washington, D.C., he will lead institutional client coverage and distribution across sector verticals and work closely with Siebert's investment bankers on origination and execution.

Mr. Ondeck brings more than two decades of experience in institutional sales and capital markets. He began his career as an infantry Captain in the United States Marine Corps and holds a B.A. from Denison University. He later served in senior sales roles at FBR Capital Markets and B. Riley Financial.

At Siebert, Mr. Ondeck will partner with the firm's investment bankers to originate and distribute offerings across public and private markets, including structured debt and equity. He will also coordinate with research and trading to support institutional clients.

"I am excited to join Siebert and help build a differentiated, client-first platform," said Mr. Ondeck. "Through our efforts, we will bring innovative capital solutions to clients and provide investors with unique opportunities across new and expanding sectors."



Ajay Asija, Co-Head of Investment Banking at Siebert, added, "Dan's strong institutional relationships made him highly effective at raising capital at B. Riley, and I am delighted to reunite with him at Siebert."

Randy Billhardt, Head of Capital Markets at Siebert, said, "Dan has a strong record serving institutional clients. His relationships and sales leadership will help us to deepen coverage, broaden distribution, and support origination across public and private markets. We expect his impact to be immediate as we continue to build out capital markets, research, and trading for institutional clients."

"Dan's appointment underscores our commitment to growing Siebert's institutional capabilities," said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial. "His track record and client focus will support our expansion into new verticals and our goal to deliver best-in-class solutions for clients."

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd., and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68bc3658-0007-48f9-a7a7-d35c2c54d373

Daniel M. Ondeck

Daniel M. Ondeck joins Siebert Financial as Head of Institutional Sales.