American Bitcoin Expands Bitcoin Mining Operations by 2.4x from ~10 EH/s to ~24 EH/s

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC) ("American Bitcoin " or the "Company"), a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure backbone, has acquired and energized ~14 exahash-per-second (EH/s) of installed hashrate across ~16,300 ASIC servers. This brings American Bitcoin 's total installed hashrate from ~10 EH/s to ~24 EH/s with an average fleet efficiency of ~16.4 joules per terahash (J/TH) as of September 1, 2025.

"We are rapidly executing on a differentiated dual strategy to build Bitcoin -per-share," said Asher Genoot, Executive Chairman of American Bitcoin. "Mining is the foundation of this strategy because it enables us to produce Bitcoin at scale for significantly less than market prices. With this expansion, our installed hashrate has grown by 2.4x since launch to approximately 24 exahash per second, strengthening our ability to accumulate Bitcoin efficiently."

"In Q2 2025, our cost of revenue per Bitcoin mined was approximately 50% of our revenue per Bitcoin mined," Genoot added. "As we continue to scale this low-cost production engine and combine it with disciplined accumulation strategies, we are reinforcing a structural cost advantage over purchase-only Bitcoin treasury vehicles, positioning American Bitcoin to drive superior long-term Bitcoin -per-share growth."

Flagship Mining Technology

Preferential access to next-generation ASIC compute infrastructure is embedded into American Bitcoin 's strategy and central to American Bitcoin 's ability to maintain a structural cost advantage. By deploying some of the most efficient and highest-performing miners available, the Company aims to maximize Bitcoin produced per unit of power and per dollar of infrastructure investment.

The purchased miners are deployed at the 205-megawatt Vega data center developed and operated by Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq, TSX: HUT), an integrated energy infrastructure platform and American Bitcoin 's exclusive infrastructure provider. The data center features next-generation ASIC architecture with direct-to-chip liquid-cooled ASIC servers in a rack-based form factor that can support high-density deployments of up to 180 kW per rack.

American Bitcoin Corp., a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp., is a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure platform. The Company delivers institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin through an industry-first business model that integrates scaled self-mining operations with disciplined accumulation strategies. For more information, visit abtc.com and follow the Company on X at @AmericanBTC.

