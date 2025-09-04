Canada Nickel Company Inc.: Canada Nickel Reports Additional Exploration Drilling Results at Reid Nickel Sulphide Property Including Over 1 kilometre of Nickel Mineralization

Highlights

Longest interval to date at Reid - over 1 kilometre of nickel mineralization extending beyond current resource at depth by 300 metres 0.28% nickel over 1,018 metres including multiple higher grade intervals (e.g., 0.36% nickel over 97 metres and 0.42% nickel over 45 metres)

Successfully infilled/extended existing nickel mineralization by 200 to 300 metres to the north, west, and south

Updated mineral resource expected by year-end 2025

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce additional exploration drilling results from its 100% owned Reid Nickel Sulphide Project ("Reid"), located approximately 39 kilometres northwest of Timmins, Ontario.

CEO Mark Selby said, "Reid continues to deliver, with today's results confirming its substantial potential size and scale and the potential for multiple projects in the Timmins Nickel District. These results also validate the considerable potential identified when the initial resource was published at the end of last year, supported by a 3.9-square-kilometre geophysical target that is more than twice the size of Crawford. We look forward to further demonstrating Reid's scale with an updated resource by year-end."

Reid Project

Reid is a large serpentinized ultramafic - with a geophysical footprint approximately 2.5 times larger than that of Crawford's - consisting mainly of dunite and minor peridotite with multiple intervals of higher-grade nickel mineralization. Near the centre of the intrusion is the "Central Dyke Corridor" where the main dunite body is intersected by a series of north-south oriented dykes.

A drill program of 28 holes was completed in Q1-Q2 of 2025 with the purpose of infilling previous drill sections and to produce an updated mineral resource by year-end 2025. The updated resource is expected to significantly increase the size of the Inferred resource as well as upgrade the Indicated and Measured categories. A previous news release (May 28, 2025) contained assay results of the first eight drillholes from the infill program. This release contains assay results from the final 20 drillholes (see Table 1 and Figures 1-4).

The Initial Reid Resource published on December 23, 2025, contained an Indicated Resource of 0.59 billion tonnes grading 0.24% nickel containing 1.4 million tonnes of nickel, an Inferred Resource of 0.99 billion tonnes grading 0.23% nickel containing 2.2 million tonnes of nickel. An Exploration Target1 potential was defined for an additional 0.9-2.1 billion tonnes grading 0.20-0.22% nickel.

These last 20 holes all intersected long intervals of mineralized dunite and minor peridotite. REI25-82 and REI25-89 were both drilled in the western half of the geophysical target to test for shallow, higher grade nickel mineralization which was intersected immediately below overburden.

___________________ 1 The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource; it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Table 1 - Reid drilling highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % Main Area: Depth Extension REI25-82 25.4 1,044 1018.6 0.28 0.013 0.018 0.009 0.68 5.97 0.08 including 120.0 164.8 44.8 0.42 0.016 0.036 0.015 0.68 5.94 0.15 including 124.5 135.0 10.5 0.50 0.019 0.047 0.019 0.69 6.12 0.18 and 583.5 681.0 97.5 0.36 0.012 0.040 0.022 0.66 5.58 0.10 REI25-89 33.7 663.0 629.3 0.25 0.012 0.009 0.005 0.68 5.94 0.07 including 33.7 228.0 194.3 0.31 0.013 0.023 0.010 0.64 5.35 0.12 including 148.5 183.0 34.5 0.41 0.014 0.031 0.013 0.63 5.51 0.16 Main Area: Infill REI25-65 169.5 534.0 364.5 0.20 0.012 0.004 0.004 0.56 6.66 0.04 REI25-75 49.5 234.4 184.9 0.20 0.013 0.003 0.004 0.68 6.81 0.04 and 263.6 540.0 276.4 0.24 0.012 0.003 0.004 0.83 6.47 0.04 including 334.0 417.0 83.0 0.27 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.94 5.94 0.05 REI25-79 27.0 600.0 573.0 0.25 0.011 0.014 0.009 0.63 5.41 0.04 including 231.0 289.5 58.5 0.30 0.012 0.056 0.044 0.63 5.76 0.04 and 358.5 378.0 19.5 0.31 0.011 0.024 0.011 0.60 5.19 0.05 REI25-84 23.7 208.6 184.9 0.26 0.011 0.009 0.006 0.69 5.76 0.07 including 117.0 145.5 28.5 0.34 0.012 0.015 0.009 0.71 5.46 0.09 and 218.0 591.0 373.0 0.21 0.013 0.016 0.015 0.56 6.99 0.08 including 291.0 309.0 18.0 0.35 0.012 0.010 0.006 0.75 6.23 0.10 REI25-85 18.0 501.0 483.0 0.19 0.014 0.016 0.013 0.52 7.35 0.06 including 18.0 108.0 90.0 0.25 0.012 0.010 0.004 0.67 6.40 0.08 Main Area: Resource Extension REI25-71 65.2 110.8 45.6 0.14 0.013 0.009 0.005 0.34 10.03 0.07 REI25-72 24.5 354.0 329.5 0.18 0.011 0.005 0.006 0.54 7.10 0.03 including 25.5 68.0 42.5 0.26 0.011 0.007 0.006 0.83 5.64 0.04 REI25-73 14.4 54.0 39.6 0.23 0.01 0.003 0.003 0.76 5.18 0.01 and 88.5 158.3 69.8 0.15 0.011 0.007 0.007 0.45 7.45 0.01 and 221.2 286.8 65.6 0.14 0.01 0.004 0.006 0.42 7.19 0.06 and 334.6 415.3 80.7 0.21 0.01 0.004 0.004 0.83 6.27 0.05 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % REI25-74 54.5 711.0 656.5 0.22 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.81 6.16 0.02 REI25-76 57.0 63.0 6.0 0.03 0.007 0.260 0.379 0.34 6.22 0.02 and 103.5 526.5 423.0 0.15 0.013 0.003 0.003 0.58 7.21 0.04 and 628.5 717.0 88.5 0.19 0.011 0.003 0.004 0.38 6.54 0.03 REI25-77 87.0 652.0 565.0 0.21 0.011 0.003 0.004 0.61 6.58 0.04 including 468.0 484.5 16.5 0.27 0.012 0.009 0.020 0.70 6.09 0.05 REI25-78 27.7 689.6 661.9 0.21 0.01 0.004 0.004 0.60 6.43 0.04 including 228.0 418.0 190.0 0.25 0.012 0.004 0.004 0.66 5.76 0.03 REI25-80 30.5 380.6 350.1 0.23 0.012 0.004 0.003 0.66 5.94 0.04 and 431.8 547.5 115.7 0.21 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.42 6.35 0.02 REI25-81 25.5 541.2 515.7 0.19 0.012 0.014 0.011 0.54 7.05 0.05 including 25.5 243.0 217.5 0.24 0.011 0.005 0.004 0.68 6.10 0.07 REI25-83 27.6 330.0 302.4 0.23 0.01 0.003 0.003 0.60 5.00 0.02 REI25-86 15.0 324.0 309.0 0.16 0.013 0.028 0.025 0.42 7.46 0.05 REI25-87 14.0 370.5 356.5 0.18 0.013 0.027 0.023 0.48 7.75 0.06 including 120.0 126.0 6.0 0.30 0.017 0.324 0.179 0.44 9.04 0.14 REI25-88 20.7 684.0 663.3 0.19 0.013 0.013 0.011 0.56 7.49 0.03 including 339.0 403.5 64.5 0.25 0.012 0.003 0.004 0.70 5.92 0.06

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 2: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) REID REI25-65 457446 5403794 30 -85 534 REI25-71 456759 5403777 180 -50 264 REI25-72 457029 5404688 305 -50 354 REI25-73 457029 5404688 125 -70 450 REI25-74 457591 5404716 0 -55 711 REI25-75 457921 5404541 270 -60 540 REI25-76 456464 5403727 135 -50 717 REI25-77 456470 5403729 180 -50 672 REI25-78 456272 5403795 178 -60 699 REI25-79 456033 5403984 155 -65 600 REI25-80 456165 5403790 180 -55 570 REI25-81 456033 5403984 0 -60 552 REI25-82 456300 5403970 85 -80 1,044 REI25-83 456033 5403984 270 -55 330 REI25-84 456169 5403985 358 -60 591 REI25-85 456168 5404134 358 -60 501 REI25-86 456168 5404283 358 -60 324 REI25-87 456168 5404283 358 -60 429 REI25-88 456390 5404560 160 -52 684 REI25-89 456300 5403970 180 -60 663

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The NQ sized core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby. All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

