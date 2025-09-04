SunCar Technology Group Inc.: SunCar and Leapmotor Enter a New Stage of Cooperation as Leapmotor's August Vehicle Deliveries Reach a Record High

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") announced it has entered a new phase of cooperation with Leapmotor (9863.HK). Leapmotor recently released its monthly sales data for August. Sales reached 57,066 vehicles, representing year-on-year growth of over 88% and the highest monthly sales total in Leapmotor history.

SunCar's AI-powered auto insurance platform provides customized insurance solutions to Leapmotor's customers. As Leapmotor's sales have accelerated, demand from customers for differentiated insurance services has increased. Since taking over the operation of the insurance platform in February 2025, SunCar has supported this strong growth and increased customer demand for customized insurance offerings. Whether optimizing the car owners' insurance purchasing process or enabling the rapid response of claim settlements, SunCar is continuously improving the customer experience to match Leapmotor's "user-centric" design objectives.

Zaichang Ye, Chairman and CEO of SunCar stated, "I am deeply honored to have our strong partnership with Leapmotor and be given the responsibility for developing and operating its insurance platform. Since the inception of our cooperation, we have remained focused on Leapmotor's business needs. From platform architecture feature optimization to daily operational support, we have adjusted our service strategy to support Leapmotor's dynamic growth. With the recent increase in Leapmotor's sales, we have quickly allocated resources from multiple departments to support their growth."

Mr. Ye continued, "Through digitalizing policy purchases, expediting claim settlements, and closing the customer service loop, Suncar has ensured that the insurance platform can efficiently match Leapmotor's growth and scale, allowing every customer to enjoy personalized and reliable insurance services. Leapmotor is accelerating its global expansion. SunCar will continue its mission to support Leapmotor by providing our partner with industry-leading insurance features and customization capabilities.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto insurance and services in China, the world's largest passenger vehicle market. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles and the B2B auto services market. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise customers to access, manage, and optimize their auto eInsurance and auto service offerings. Through SunCar, drivers gain access to a wide variety of high-quality services from tens of thousands of independent providers, all from a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

