Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
04.09.2025 14:42 Uhr
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

(the "Company")

4 September 2025

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 4 September 2025, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 25 July 2025 were duly passed.

Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Withheld

1

50,566,024

33,488

0

2

50,566,024

33,488

0

3

50,566,024

33,488

0

4

50,527,820

71,692

0

5(1)

9,203,598

466,859

153,791

6(1)

9,165,824

504,633

153,791

7(1)

9,204,028

466,429

153,791

8(1)

9,204,028

466,429

153,791

9

50,582,875

16,637

0

10

50,566,024

33,488

0

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

(1) The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 8 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Emma-Jayne Warden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Email: Team_JZCP@ntrs.com

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
