JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Results of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

(the "Company")

4 September 2025

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 4 September 2025, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 25 July 2025 were duly passed.

Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:

Ordinary Resolutions For Against Withheld 1 50,566,024 33,488 0 2 50,566,024 33,488 0 3 50,566,024 33,488 0 4 50,527,820 71,692 0 5(1) 9,203,598 466,859 153,791 6(1) 9,165,824 504,633 153,791 7(1) 9,204,028 466,429 153,791 8(1) 9,204,028 466,429 153,791 9 50,582,875 16,637 0 10 50,566,024 33,488 0

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

(1) The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 8 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Emma-Jayne Warden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Email: Team_JZCP@ntrs.com

