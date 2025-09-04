JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Results of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
JZ Capital Partners Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48761)
LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
(the "Company")
4 September 2025
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 4 September 2025, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 25 July 2025 were duly passed.
Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Withheld
1
50,566,024
33,488
0
2
50,566,024
33,488
0
3
50,566,024
33,488
0
4
50,527,820
71,692
0
5(1)
9,203,598
466,859
153,791
6(1)
9,165,824
504,633
153,791
7(1)
9,204,028
466,429
153,791
8(1)
9,204,028
466,429
153,791
9
50,582,875
16,637
0
10
50,566,024
33,488
0
Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
(1) The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 8 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Emma-Jayne Warden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001
Email: Team_JZCP@ntrs.com
