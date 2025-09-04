The "Ukraine Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst expects the construction industry in Ukraine to expand by 16.2% in 2025, owing to low base effect, coupled with an improvement in construction activities, an increase in international financial assistance, and the government's ongoing recovery efforts in the aftermath of the conflict with Russia.

According to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, the construction industry's value-add grew by 2.5% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2024, preceded by YoY growth rates of 3.4% in Q3 and 36.7% in Q2 2024. To support macroeconomic stability, the National Bank of Ukraine maintained its key policy rate at 15% in early 2025.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, The analyst expects the construction industry in Ukraine to expand by 9.7% during 2026-29, supported by sustained international financial assistance, government investment in critical infrastructure, and ongoing efforts to modernize public services and enhance regional connectivity. In April 2025, the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (Nefco), in collaboration with donors and partners such as the European Union, Sweden, and Finland, launched new recovery initiatives totaling UAH1.4 billion ($32.7 million).

These initiatives include the rehabilitation of public buildings and energy efficiency upgrades. The Ukrainian government continues to address regional needs from 2022 onwards, allocating UAH2.9 billion ($66.2 million) for reconstruction in the Sumy region for 2025. This includes additional grants from the state budget and international partners aimed at supporting healthcare, education, social infrastructure, and community development.

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Ukraine, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

