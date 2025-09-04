Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
WKN: A3EJLE | ISIN: US75630B4023
NASDAQ
03.09.25 | 22:00
1,600 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIXXY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIXXY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 14:50 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Secures $2 Million Growth Facility at Premium Price, Signaling Confidence in Company's Future

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX), or Nixxy, today announced it has secured a $2,000,000 revolving growth facility with what Nixxy believes are highly favorable terms that deliver new capital to accelerate expansion while protecting shareholders.

The facility carries a modest, industry-standard interest rate of 8.25% and allows Nixxy to draw up to $500,000 monthly, as needed, over a one-year period. Importantly, the lender may elect to convert principal and interest into Nixxy common stock at a fixed price of $2.00 per share, a premium above the current market price, underscoring confidence in Nixxy's long-term growth.

"This financing highlights strong confidence in Nixxy's future," said Mike Schmidt, CEO of Nixxy. "Unlike typical small-cap financings, this facility was deliberately structured to protect shareholders while giving us flexible, on-demand growth capital. The $2.00 conversion floor represents a premium to today's stock price and directly aligns the lender's upside with shareholder value creation. This win-win structure positions Nixxy to capture opportunities, accelerate innovation, and deliver long-term value to our investors."

The Company also reports preliminary, unaudited revenue for the month ended August 31, 2025, of over $10 million, reflecting continued month-over-month growth as it focuses on margin expansion and the rollout of new products and services.

About Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) a technology company at the forefront of AI-powered business services, powering the next generation of intelligent services across telecom, healthcare, and enterprise markets. Anchored by its proprietary AI Infrastructure platform, Nixxy provides scalable, secure, and LLM-agnostic infrastructure for deploying private AI at scale. From global voice and messaging to AI-enhanced diagnostics, Nixxy delivers solutions where infrastructure, intelligence, and monetizable data converge. With a strategy focused on platform extensibility, data monetization, and data access models, Nixxy is building the foundation for the future of enterprise AI deployment and private data economy.

Filings and press releases can be found at http://www.nixxy.com/investor-relations.

Contact Information
Investor Contact: Nixxy, Inc.
Investor Relations Email: IR@nixxy.com
Phone: (877) 708-8868

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including those regarding the Company's business strategy, future operations, acquisition strategy, financial position, potential growth, spin-out transactions, and market opportunities. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' and 'will,' or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the

Company's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Preliminary Financial Information and Revenue Estimates.
Any references in this press release to billing activity, platform usage, or forecasted revenues are unaudited, provisional, and derived solely from internal system data, telemetry, and operational logs. These figures do not constitute earned, invoiced, or collectible revenue and may not result in future cash flow. They are operational estimates provided solely for contextual and informational purposes. The Company makes no representation that such activity will result in recognized revenue under GAAP or any applicable accounting standards. These internal models are based on usage metrics and port-level system outputs and, though supported by finalized contracts, invoicing, or payment, may not be recognized. As such, no assurance can be given that any portion of this activity will be billable, collected, or otherwise monetized. Investors should rely exclusively on the Company's audited financial statements and public filings with the SEC when evaluating its financial performance or making investment decisions.

No Offer or Solicitation Disclaimer
This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Risk Factors
Investors should carefully consider the risks associated with the Company's business and the spin-out transaction described herein, including but not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the spin-out; the ability to successfully execute acquisitions and integrate acquired companies; the impact of technological changes on the Company's operations; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risk factors contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

SOURCE: Nixxy, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nixxy-secures-2-million-growth-facility-at-premium-price-signali-1068703

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
