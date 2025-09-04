Rush Street Interactive, Inc.: Rush Street Interactive Appoints Tech Veteran Shubham Tyagi as Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced the appointment of Shubham Tyagi as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Shubham brings over two decades of experience leading complex, large-scale global technology organizations across media, entertainment, sports, and retail. He joins RSI's senior leadership team reporting directly to Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer.

"As RSI continues to innovate and strengthen our technology capabilities, we sought a leader with exceptional technical depth, global experience, and a people-first leadership style," said Schwartz. "Shubham stood out not only for his experience and expertise, but also for his ability to build trust, drive alignment, and scale platforms that serve millions of customers around the world. We're thrilled to welcome him to RSI."

Before joining RSI, Shubham served as Chief Technology Officer (SVP) for Warner Bros, Discovery (WBD) - Sports, where he transformed WBD's global sports digital portfolio including Bleacher Report, NBA Digital, NCAA March Madness Live, TNT Sports (Latin America & Europe), Eurosport and the Olympics. He led global engineering and operations teams across 20+ platforms, developed direct-to-consumer experiences for audiences in the U.S., Latin America, and Europe, and played a central role in the Emmy-winning delivery of the NBA season during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier in his career, Shubham held senior engineering roles at Macy's, Turner Broadcasting, and XO Communications, where he led cloud adoption, platform transformations, and established high-availability live streaming systems for millions of users.

"I'm honored to join RSI at such an exciting time in its growth," said Shubham. "The company's commitment to innovation, integrity, and creating best-in-class player-first experiences deeply resonates with my own leadership philosophy. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional RSI team to develop advanced and flexible technical solutions that deliver innovative player experiences and transform the future of Online Gaming."

Shubham's appointment marks another step in RSI's commitment to investing in top-tier senior leadership. His arrival follows recent strategic hires across marketing, product, and data leadership, positioning RSI for continued growth and innovation in the online gaming space.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

