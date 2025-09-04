Beeline Holdings Inc.: Beeline Eliminates $7 Million in Debt, Positioned for Cash Flow Positive Operations by Q1 2026

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Beeline Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLNE) ("Beeline" or the "Company"), the fast-growing digital mortgage platform redefining the path to homeownership, today announced that it has successfully paid down all of its outstanding debt. This excludes the Company's warehouse lines, which are used exclusively to fund mortgage transactions that generate revenue for Beeline. These loans are typically held for approximately 20 business days before being sold, with proceeds replenishing the warehouse lines.

Beeline entered 2025 carrying more than $7 million in debt. As of September 3, 2025, the Company has finalized payments on all notes payable and secured credit facilities, including senior secured debentures, bringing its balance sheet to debt-free status ahead of schedule.

Nick Liuzza, Co-founder and CEO of Beeline, stated "Becoming debt-free by the end of 2025 was one of our key strategic goals. Achieving this milestone earlier than planned strengthens our financial foundation and allows us to focus fully on growth and innovation. It's a testament to our team's discipline and execution."

With this strengthened balance sheet, Beeline is accelerating toward profitability. The Company has seen encouraging trends in leading revenue indicators, combined with cost optimization initiatives and upcoming product launches. Based on current forecasts, Beeline expects to achieve cash flow positive operations by Q1 2026.

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core.

Forward-Looking Statements

