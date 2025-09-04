Geniez AI, the pioneer behind a groundbreaking framework that connects Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI Agents with real-time mainframe data, announced today that it has raised $6 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by StageOne Ventures and Canapi Ventures.

Geniez AI seamlessly connects cutting-edge LLMs and AI agents with mainframe data sources in real-time. This integration empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their vast, critical mainframe data by enabling sophisticated AI-driven analysis, automation, and intelligent decision-making. By overcoming the inherent connectivity challenges between mainframe systems and modern AI applications, it provides a pathway for businesses to improve customer experiences, enhance operational efficiency and drive new revenue streams without migrating data or incurring significant infrastructure modernization costs.

"Mainframes are at the heart of the global economy, holding the most up to date transaction data as well as decades of historical data which are extremely valuable for AI," said Gil Peleg, Co-founder and CEO of Geniez AI. "We're giving enterprises the best of both worlds: the power and trust of the mainframe with the innovation and velocity of the AI ecosystem."

The Geniez AI framework, leverages standard GenAI protocols such as Model Content Protocol (MCP), runs natively on the mainframe, and provides real-time data access to LLMs and AI agents running on-premises or in the public cloud (for example, OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude or Meta Llama). With enterprises across finance, insurance, retail, government and healthcare increasingly investing in GenAI, Geniez AI enables them to bring their most critical systems into the future.

"AI is no longer a luxury for financial institutions and with most banks running on mainframes, Geniez AI is tackling a pain point that will unlock major value for them," said Neil Underwood, Co-founder and General Partner at Canapi Ventures.

"The Geniez AI team has a proven track record of innovation in the mainframe space, previously founding Model9 (acquired by BMC Software in May 2023) and we're excited to partner with them again," added Yuval Cohen, Founder and Managing Partner at StageOne Ventures.

The funding will be used to scale Geniez AI's engineering and go-to-market teams, expand its partnerships within the enterprise technology space, and deepen integration with key GenAI platforms.

About Geniez AI

Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and backed by top VC investors, Geniez AI brings startup-speed innovation to the reliable and trusted mainframe market. Our mission is to deliver the latest technology advancements in AI to mainframe enterprises, empowering them to improve decision making, enhance customer experiences and accelerate time to market, while building on top of existing investments in critical IT infrastructure.

