Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Biotech Enveda raises $150 million to reach unicorn status

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 4th

  • Stocks are fractionally higher Thursday morning after the S&P 500 rose about half a percentage point on Wednesday. Gains in shares of Big Tech including Alphabet and Apple fueled the rise.
  • A read of private sector payrolls today is expected to show 75,000 jobs were added last month. It precedes the non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Economists anticipate unemployment ticked higher in August to 4.3%.
  • Private Biotech firm Enveda announced its reached unicorn status. The clinical stage company is looking at a valuation of more than a billion dollars after closing its latest round of funding.

Opening Bell
Vontobel Asset Management celebrates its entry into the active ETF market with the launch of the Vontobel International Equity Active ETF (NYSE: VNIE)

Closing Bell
Fast Company celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Fast Company Innovation Festival

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764704/NYSE_Market_Update_Sept_4.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5491917/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--biotech-enveda-raises-150-million-to-reach-unicorn-status-302546568.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
