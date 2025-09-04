Prisma Campaigns and Arkatechture Launch Strategic Partnership for Financial Institutions to Turn Data Into Action

The alliance helps financial institutions activate integrated data across systems to deliver personalized engagement at scale.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Prisma Campaigns, a leading provider of omnichannel marketing automation for financial institutions, and Arkatechture, a data consulting and technology company, announced a strategic partnership to help financial institutions unify their data and drive real-time, relevant engagement.

Many institutions struggle with fragmented systems like core banking, loan platforms, CRM, and digital banking, making it difficult to gain a clear view of the customer and act on insights.

By integrating multiple sources into a single, cloud-based environment, Arkatechture eliminates data silos and delivers advanced data integration. This provides Prisma Campaigns with timely, actionable insights, converting raw data into targeted marketing.

This foundation ensures Prisma Campaigns' platform operates with richer, integrated data, enabling institutions to trigger personalized messaging across email, SMS, mobile apps, online banking, and other channels.

"Our goal is to help institutions close the gap between data and action," said Guillermo Winkler, CEO at Prisma Campaigns. "By combining Arkatechture's infrastructure with our automation capabilities, we'll enable institutions to reach the right customers with the right message at the right time, without added complexity."

Even data-rich institutions often face inefficiencies due to disconnected systems. This partnership simplifies execution, reduces targeting complexity, and empowers marketing teams to act on data with speed and precision.

It also ensures the data supporting each strategy is clean and trustworthy. With consistent information, institutions can execute campaigns with accuracy, measure results effectively, and refine strategies through analytics to drive growth and engagement. This collaboration strengthens the mission of Prisma Campaigns to transform data into results through intelligent automation.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Prisma Campaigns. This collaboration brings together Arkatechture's data expertise with Prisma's campaign tools, helping credit unions unlock new levels of engagement, insight, and growth." - Jamie Jackson, Founder & CEO of Arkatechture.

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns is a marketing automation platform for financial institutions, enabling personalized, data-driven engagement across digital and physical channels.

https://www.prismacampaigns.com

About Arkatechture

Arkatechture is a data technology company that helps financial institutions integrate, manage, and activate their data. The company delivers a centralized view to support advanced analytics, reporting, and strategic decision-making. Their data platform, Arkalytics, combines a cloud-native Data Lakehouse with a suite of financial dashboards & reports. Arkalytics integrates data from key banking systems to create a centralized data hub and ecosystem to secure, manage, share, and analyze the financial institution's data.

https://www.arkatechture.com

