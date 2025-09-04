Three US Banks Power Research and Oversight With DiligenceVault Across Active ETFs, Private Markets, and Digital Assets

DiligenceVault chosen for its trusted data collection capabilities, AI-powered workflows, and flexibility to support research, oversight, and compliance at scale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / DiligenceVault, the AI-powered manager selection and oversight platform, today announced that three major US banking institutions collectively managing nearly $700 billion in assets under management have adopted its due diligence solution. These banks alone represent approximately 20% of assets managed by US regional banks, highlighting DiligenceVault's accelerating adoption across banking and insurance sectors.

The platform addresses three critical market dynamics: rapid growth in private markets, expansion of wealth management networks, and increasingly complex oversight requirements across diverse investment vehicles. By integrating AI-powered workflows with a data collection network of 17,000+ asset managers, DiligenceVault enables institutions to maintain rigorous standards while efficiently managing hundreds of managers.

Modern Oversight for Wealth Management

The banks selected DiligenceVault's centralized platform to modernize manager evaluation and ongoing oversight across manager research, ODD, ESG, and regulatory compliance teams. The platform helps them identify risk patterns, surface investment opportunities, and address compliance issues, enabling delivery of more sophisticated solutions and differentiated offerings to high-net-worth clients through expanding private bank and advisor networks. With automated data collection from managers, AI-powered document extraction and analysis, and customized reporting and workflows, DiligenceVault streamlines and elevates the due diligence process.

"The rapid expansion of private markets and the scale of today's wealth management networks create oversight challenges that traditional processes cannot handle. These banking partnerships highlight how institutions are adopting technology not only for efficiency, but as a foundation for building resilient and forward-looking investment programs," said Bill Elcock, Head of Due Diligence and Monitoring Sales at DiligenceVault.

Supporting New Structures and Market Trends

The DiligenceVault platform provides comprehensive due diligence across private equity, private credit, real estate, active ETFs, evergreen funds, and digital assets, with robust monitoring to ensure adherence to fiduciary standards. This enables banks to scale advisor networks, diversify offerings, and centralize regulatory documentation, while maintaining institutional-grade oversight.

"Clients choose DiligenceVault because it delivers the depth and quality of data they need, combined with the flexibility to support the entire investment office at scale. By integrating trust and AI innovation into one platform, we help banks and insurers expand fund lineups confidently while strengthening oversight for their clients," said Monel Amin, Founder & CEO at DiligenceVault.

Continued Innovation, Expanding Possibilities

Recent innovations at DiligenceVault include AI Autofill and extraction, the DV Assist use case that accelerates due diligence workflows; Blaze, a standard data layer; and embedded Power BI dashboards, enabling real-time oversight and analytics. These tools, combined with the platform's manager network, ensure that clients are equipped with the intelligence and scalability required to meet the next decade of investing challenges.

About DiligenceVault

Designed for the investment ecosystem, DiligenceVault simplifies the due diligence workflows for investors and managers worldwide. Founded in 2014, the company serves over 70,000 users in more than 150 countries. Its AI-powered platform empowers investors, asset managers, and service providers streamline due diligence, RFPs, and content workflows. Headquartered in New York, DiligenceVault has teams in Boston, Toronto, London, Melbourne, and India, combining local knowledge with a truly global platform.

