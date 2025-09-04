Travis Manion Foundation Kicks Off 18th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run Race Series Sponsored by USAA

Events will take place in over 100 locations around the world

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Beginning this weekend, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), one of the nation's leading veteran service organizations, will kick off its 18th annual 9/11 Heroes Run race series, sponsored nationally by USAA .

Since the inaugural 9/11 Heroes Run in 2008, these events have brought communities together to remember those lost on September 11, 2001, as well as the military service members and first responders who have bravely volunteered to serve in the 24 years since. This year will be the largest 9/11 Heroes Run season yet, with a record-breaking number of runners, ruckers, walkers, and volunteers of all ages coming together in over 100 locations to honor their bravery and dedication.

"Each year, the 9/11 Heroes Run offers an opportunity to reflect," said Ryan Manion, CEO of Travis Manion Foundation. "These races celebrate the bravery and commitment of the heroes who stepped up to serve their country and their communities after the attacks on September 11, 2001. Thanks to the continued support of USAA and the passion of thousands of participants and volunteers, we're keeping the legacies of our nation's heroes alive by renewing our promise to never forget."

The 9/11 Heroes Run was inspired by 1stLt Travis Manion, USMC, who was killed in Iraq in April 2007 while protecting his fellow Marines. Before his final deployment, Travis visited New York City Fire Department Rescue Company 1, which lost nearly all of its members on 9/11. Travis left the visit moved by the company's courage. Now in its 18th year, the race series is an annual tradition that honors military service members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and all first responders who put their communities before themselves and whose legacies continue to inspire.

USAA will return for the fourth consecutive year as the National Title Sponsor of the race series, with events taking place in more than 100 communities worldwide, including six new race locations.

"At USAA, we are honored to once again stand alongside Travis Manion Foundation in supporting the 9/11 Heroes Run," said Larry Williams, VP of New Business Ventures & Innovation at USAA. "This event is a powerful way to honor the legacies of those we lost on September 11th and to recognize the bravery of military service members, veterans and first responders who continue to put others before themselves."

Proceeds from the 9/11 Heroes Run directly support TMF's mission to empower veterans and families of the fallen, with a portion invested back into local race communities to benefit military, veteran, and first responder populations.

For more information about the race series or to register, visit 911heroesrun.org .

About Travis Manion Foundation: Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation.

About USAA: Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions and serves more than 14 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow on Facebook, Instagram or X (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

