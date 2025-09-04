Micro Kickboard: Everything in One Box: Micro Presents Its First Rocking Scooter - the Micro Mini Rock & Go LED

The new Mini Rock & Go LED is Micro's first rocking scooter - combining rocking and scooting in a clever all-in-one product. The modular 6-in-1 system grows with children and accompanies them from ages 1 to 6+ - all without tools.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / The highlight: Everything comes in one box - from a gentle rocking toy for indoor play, to a parent-assisted ride-on, and finally the classic Micro Mini LED kick scooter. With just a few simple steps (and no tools required), all six variations can be assembled. A family-friendly bonus: two product versions can be used simultaneously - one child can rock while the other scoots.

Micro Kickboard's "Mini Rock & Go LED" for ages 1-6

The modular 6-in-1 Rock & Go system grows with children and accompanies them from ages 1 to 6+ - all without tools.

The smart design of the Micro Mini Rock & Go LED impresses not only with functionality, but also with thoughtful details:

Unique configuration - first rocking scooter of its kind

6-in-1 system - suitable from ages 1 to 6+

All-in-one box including sibling option - while one child rocks, the other scoots

LED wheels for visibility and extra fun

Tool-free transformation in seconds

Safe & stable - ergonomic height-adjustable seat, anti-slip surfaces and a tip-resistant rocking base

The Rock & Go LED is an innovative toy that will become one of your child's longest-lasting companions, growing with them for years and offering real value. "It is not just an innovative toy, but a long-lasting companion that grows with the child, can be used for years and conserves resources. A product that brings joy to families - while also contributing to greater sustainability," says Wim Ouboter, founder and CEO of Micro, Switzerland.

The Mini Micro Deluxe Rock & Go LED is available worldwide in four trendy colors: Dusty Rose, Lavender Mist, Ocean Slate, and Olive Sage. Even ahead of the official market launch, the product has been attracting attention: nominated as a "Top 10 Toy 2025" and honored with a Special Mention at the international Focus Open design award - a double seal of approval for innovation and design quality.

Swiss scooter pioneer Micro will be debuting this innovative new toy and scooter for children as young as one year old at the LA Toy Preview inside The Toy Association's new "Toy Building" in El Segundo, from September 8-19, 2025.

About Micro

Founded by Wim Ouboter, Micro became world-famous in the 1990s with the Micro Scooter. Staying true to the vision of a "better urban lifestyle," Micro today offers more than 50 different mobility products for children, teenagers and adults & is the global market leader in the premium segment. USA website: MicroKickboard.com

SOURCE: Micro Kickboard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/everything-in-one-box-micro-presents-its-first-rocking-scooter-the-mic-1068484