DemandTec Announces Standalone Growth Investment From Longshore Capital Partners to Accelerate AI Leadership in Retail

Now operating as a standalone company, DemandTec will sharpen focus on investments in technology solutions to help retail, grocery and CPG customers drive growth and profitability

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / DemandTec, a pioneer in AI-powered pricing, promotions, markdown optimization, and retail-CPG collaboration, today announced it has become a standalone company through a growth investment from Longshore Capital Partners. The new structure provides DemandTec with dedicated capital and strategic support to accelerate innovation, scale its go-to-market, and deepen its customer value proposition across global retail and consumer goods companies.

"DemandTec has a 25-year track record of helping retailers and brands drive profitable, data-driven growth," said Jack Tirella, CEO of DemandTec. "As an independent company backed by Longshore, we'll move even faster-advancing self-optimizing AI, improving predictive accuracy, and delivering higher ROI across pricing, promotions, markdowns, and trade collaboration."

"DemandTec's depth in consumer demand science and its network effects across retailers and suppliers create a powerful platform for continued growth," said Ryan Anthony, Partner at Longshore Capital Partners. "We're excited to support the team as they invest in product, expand commercial reach, and extend leadership in AI-powered merchandising."

What Customers Can Expect

Strategic Independence: As a standalone company, DemandTec will move with greater agility and a singular focus on retail and CPG outcomes.

Growth Investment: Backing from Longshore Capital Partners enables accelerated R&D in AI, expanded talent, and global market reach.

Leadership Continuity: The existing leadership team, led by CEO Jack Tirella, remains in place to ensure stability, execution, and ongoing customer success.

Operational Continuity: Customer contracts, support, SLAs, and product roadmaps continue without disruption.

DemandTec at a Glance

DemandTec is a global leader in AI-powered retail merchandising technology. The company helps retailers and suppliers optimize pricing, promotions, markdowns, and trade fund management while enabling high-fidelity collaboration across the retail-CPG ecosystem. DemandTec's mission is to deliver intelligent, profitable growth by unifying demand science, automation, and measurable business impact. https://www.demandtec.com/

About Longshore Capital Partners

Longshore Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in and scaling lower middle-market businesses across the United States. The firm partners with founder- and entrepreneur-led companies to support organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Longshore emphasizes investments in tech-enabled service-based businesses operating in large, fragmented markets, with a commitment to long-term value creation and collaborative management partnerships. https://www.longshorecp.com/

Advisors

Baird served as financial advisor to DemandTec and Acoustic, and Kramer Levin served as legal advisor.

