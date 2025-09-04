aINSIGHT Announces Strategic Partnership With ClearCert to Simplify LTC Training Validation for Carriers

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / aINSIGHT, an industry leader in digital onboarding and compliance automation, is proud to announce a new product partnership with ClearCert®, the long-term care (LTC) industry's only centralized source for training validation.

ClearCert® provides a turn-key solution for validating LTC insurance training compliance and offers the only carrier-authorized certification tool for LTC course compliance verification and national course transcripts. The integration instantly shows whether a producer is certified with state requirements on the business date, eliminating manual guesswork and streamlining compliance, and provides a PDF Certification Report listing the producer's status, national course transcript and expiration date.

Through this integration, aINSIGHT customers can now verify their agents' LTC training compliance automatically within the NoMoreForms platform during onboarding, contracting, and appointment processes. This embedded solution means no more switching between systems-agents' training status is validated in real time, with the option to generate Certification Reports directly from a customized dashboard.

"Our partnership with ClearCert® reinforces our commitment to simplifying compliance for our customers," said Wilma Orozco, NoMoreForms and Insurance Product Manager at aINSIGHT. "This integration accelerates agents' Ready to Sell status while ensuring LTC training requirements are met with confidence and ease."

"We're excited to offer aINSIGHT customers automated LTCI training compliance through the industry-leading NoMoreForms platform," said Bill Wienhoff, President of ClearCert®. "The integration adds efficiency and confidence to these key functions."

This collaboration reflects aINSIGHT's continued focus on streamlining the complex regulatory environment for carriers, enabling faster, more efficient onboarding experiences without sacrificing compliance oversight.

About aINSIGHT

aINSIGHT delivers powerful onboarding, compliance, and workflow automation solutions through its NoMoreForms platform. Focused on speed, accuracy, and integration, aINSIGHT empowers insurance carriers, distributors, and agencies to modernize their operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

About ClearCert®

ClearCert® is the industry's only centralized source for validating long-term care insurance training. Their national course lookup tool ensures agents meet training requirements instantly, reducing compliance risk and manual effort across the insurance industry.

SOURCE: aINSIGHT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ainsight-announces-strategic-partnership-with-clearcertr-to-simp-1068549