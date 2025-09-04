Genhealth AI: GenHealth Creates 50M Public Patient Dataset

50 Million Medicare Patients. 10 Years. Unlimited Insights.

VIENNA, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Today, we at GenHealth (https://genhealth.ai) are introducing something that will transform healthcare data access and analytics: the G-Mode 50M Synthetic Patient Dataset (https://gmode.genhealth.ai/).

It's massive. We created a 50 million synthetic Medicare patients spanning over a decade of care from 2015 through 2025. Every detail is there: providers, facilities, prescriptions, procedures, costs, referrals, conditions, even the flow of care over time.

Obviously we can't make real patient data available, so we have generated all this data using our Large Medical Model trained on over 140M real de-identified patient claims histories**.**

Just like other generative AI models that can create new faces or images of people who don't exist, our Large Medical Model generates realistic patient journeys which preserve and help uncover nuanced relationships in healthcare data. Detailed, rich, and research-ready - but with no PHI, no identifiers, and zero privacy risk.

Fuel curiosity without barriers.

Traditionally, getting patient-level data is almost impossible. It's locked away, siloed, and restricted. Now, for the first time, anyone can explore healthcare at scale - from citizen scientists to the biggest research institutions.

Public health: Track disease patterns and model interventions.

Competitive Intelligence: Analyze competitor market share, pricing strategies, medical coding, and product positioning.

Education & research: Give students and data scientists a safe way to learn.

Quality and Cost: Identify opportunities to improve care quality while reducing costs.

Prior authorization: Test faster, more patient-friendly approaches for medical policies.

Fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA): Build and validate smarter detection algorithms.

Wrapped in a chatbot

Beyond just making the data available, we're providing effortless interaction. You don't need to know healthcare analytics, coding, or SQL to use it. We've wrapped the dataset in a chatbot interface.

That means you can just ask, in plain language:

"How many patients with diabetes were in the ER last year?"

"Which providers performed the most knee replacement surgeries from 2023 to 2025 for each county in Ohio?"

"What is the cost distribution for the total spend on care care for patients by year?"

What is the percentage of women 65 to 75 years of age who received osteoporosis screening in 2024?

And you'll get the answers. Instantly.

Built with our Large Medical Model

At the core is our Large Medical Model (LMM) - a transformer trained on over 140M patient records. It can both predict costs and risks as well as generate complete, realistic patient timelines from scratch. It's the same engine that powers our G-Mode Population Health Co-Pilot and AI-driven Prior Authorization tools. This is as real as fake can get. For example, our model can predict bee stings for patients in a random county of Pennsylvania at a similar rate to the real world 0.150% (real) vs 0.135% (G-Mode's synthetic data set).

A new era for healthcare data

This is the easiest, safest way ever to explore patient-level healthcare data. By making it as simple as having a conversation, we've opened the door wider than ever before.

For the lone citizen scientist. For the startup. For the biggest public health institutions.

We can't wait to see what you discover with G-Mode.

About GenHealth

GenHealth (https://genhealth.ai) is a healthcare technology company that uses AI to automate healthcare workflows, improve quality, and reduce costs. Our products include G-Mode for healthcare data exploration and the UMPA platform for automating medical necessity and prior authorization processes. We serve providers, health plans, and suppliers with HIPAA-compliant solutions that streamline data analytics and operations while maintaining high standards of care.

