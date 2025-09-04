Private Capital Global LLC: Private Capital Global Launches First Ever Middle-Market PE Dealmaker Summit for MedTech Investment

Boston Event Targets Underserved $30-300M Valuation Segment Where Commercial MedTech Companies Seek Growth Capital

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Private Capital Global (PCG) announced the MedTech Capital Connect Dealmaker Summit, a one-of-a-kind, invitation-only event connecting established growth-stage medical technology companies with middle-market private equity firms, October 22-23, 2025, at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf - Boston, Massachusetts.

"The middle market represents the most compelling risk-adjusted returns in medtech today," added Frank Scarpelli, CEO of PCG. "Unlike traditional conferences that cast a wide net, we're creating an environment where every conversation has deal potential. Our rigorous vetting ensures that participating companies have de-risked the technology and regulatory hurdles but still offer 3-5x growth potential through operational improvements and market expansion."

The summit addresses a critical financing gap in the $450 billion global medical device market. While early-stage startups and billion-dollar acquisitions dominate industry headlines, hundreds of commercial-stage medtech companies with proven products and strong revenue growth struggle to access appropriate capital partners. This event specifically targets companies with 5+ years of operations, $10+ million in annual revenue, and enterprise valuations between $30M-300M.

The summit opens with an exclusive VIP dinner on October 21, featuring keynote speaker Drew Bledsoe, NFL Hall of Famer and former New England Patriots quarterback turned successful entrepreneur and investor. Bledsoe will share insights on building winning teams and transitioning from operational excellence to strategic investment.

What to Expect:

• Keynote Presentations - including case studies from recent deals, insights from PE experts, and Drew Bledsoe's speech.

• Practitioner Workshops - Deep dives on regulatory pathways, reimbursement strategies, and post-merger integration

• Strategic Dealmaker Sessions - Pre-arranged one-on-one meetings based on investment thesis alignment

• Executive Roundtables - Small group discussions on value creation strategies, international expansion, and exit planning.

Who Should Attend:

MedTech Companies: Commercial-stage medical device and diagnostic companies generating $10+ million in annual revenue. Ideal candidates include device manufacturers, diagnostic platform companies, and digital health hardware providers seeking growth capital or strategic exits.

MedTech Service Providers: Independent (non-PE-backed) contract manufacturers, CDMOs, regulatory consultancies, design and engineering firms, quality systems providers, and specialized medtech service and professional service companies looking to connect with potential acquisition targets and portfolio companies.

Private Equity Investors: Middle-market PE firms with dedicated healthcare teams, medtech manufacturing expertise, or active medical device portfolio companies. Fund sizes typically range from $100 million to $2 billion, with check sizes of $10-100 million..

Sponsorship Opportunities: A limited number of sponsorship packages remain available for service providers seeking to connect with middle-market medtech leaders and investors.

