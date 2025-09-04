Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wenzhou Finetech Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.: Finetech Launches New Technology for NJP-1200 Capsule Filling Equipment, Achieve Soft Capsule+Granule Into One Hard Capsule

Finetech, a top manufacturer of pharmaceutical machinery, announces its new technology for the NJP 1200 capsule filling machine. This machine can fuse soft capsule + granule into one hard capsule.

WENZHOU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Finetech, a top manufacturer of pharmaceutical machinery, launches its new technology for NJP-1200 capsule filling equipment, which achieves soft capsule+granule into one hard capsule.

New Model of NJP-1200 Capsule Filling Machine

New Model of NJP-1200 Capsule Filling Machine

This capsule device is currently the only model on the Chinese market that implements this function.

Finetech General Manager Tony Tao said, "Our upgraded 1200 capsule filling machine complies with cGMP standards and is equipped for both softgel and granule filling. Furthermore, it features advanced Schneider servo motor control, making it easier for operators to control operating parameters, change molds, and maintain parts."

Finetech's new generation capsule filling equipment uses quantitative filling technology to ensure a consistent number of particles in each hard capsule shell. Additionally, it offers micro-dosing machines that can dispense as little as 5 mg.

This new machine can produce over 55,000 capsules per hour, making it ideal for pharmaceutical companies, R&D institutions, and the batch production of health capsules.

Additionally, the soft capsule filling mold can be modified according to the capsule filling requirements, making it suitable for filling soft capsules with higher hardness and smaller sizes. This machine can fill various hard capsule sizes from 00# to 5#.

Regarding intelligent control, Finetech's new NJP-1200 capsule filling machine utilizes a Siemens PLC system and a touchscreen human-machine interface (HMI). Operators can use the control panel to change operating parameters and monitor the filling process.

Other features of the new automatic capsule filling machine include a 3D adjustment mechanism, an automatic lubrication system, advanced dust removal capabilities, a vacuum cleaning system, and a sealed environment to ensure that every capsule meets GMP standards.

This capsule filling machine utilizes Finetech's patented technology to extend the machine's lifespan.

To meet various customized capsule requirements, Finetech also provides custom design services.

Contact Information

Tony Tao
CEO
info@pharmamachinecn.com
+86 15382537883

.

SOURCE: Wenzhou Finetech Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/finetech-launches-new-technology-for-njp-1200-capsule-filling-equipme-1068661

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.