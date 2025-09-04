Wenzhou Finetech Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.: Finetech Launches New Technology for NJP-1200 Capsule Filling Equipment, Achieve Soft Capsule+Granule Into One Hard Capsule

Finetech, a top manufacturer of pharmaceutical machinery, announces its new technology for the NJP 1200 capsule filling machine. This machine can fuse soft capsule + granule into one hard capsule.

WENZHOU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Finetech, a top manufacturer of pharmaceutical machinery, launches its new technology for NJP-1200 capsule filling equipment , which achieves soft capsule+granule into one hard capsule.

New Model of NJP-1200 Capsule Filling Machine



This capsule device is currently the only model on the Chinese market that implements this function.

Finetech General Manager Tony Tao said, "Our upgraded 1200 capsule filling machine complies with cGMP standards and is equipped for both softgel and granule filling. Furthermore, it features advanced Schneider servo motor control, making it easier for operators to control operating parameters, change molds, and maintain parts."

Finetech's new generation capsule filling equipment uses quantitative filling technology to ensure a consistent number of particles in each hard capsule shell. Additionally, it offers micro-dosing machines that can dispense as little as 5 mg.

This new machine can produce over 55,000 capsules per hour, making it ideal for pharmaceutical companies, R&D institutions, and the batch production of health capsules.

Additionally, the soft capsule filling mold can be modified according to the capsule filling requirements, making it suitable for filling soft capsules with higher hardness and smaller sizes. This machine can fill various hard capsule sizes from 00# to 5#.

Regarding intelligent control, Finetech's new NJP-1200 capsule filling machine utilizes a Siemens PLC system and a touchscreen human-machine interface (HMI). Operators can use the control panel to change operating parameters and monitor the filling process.

Other features of the new automatic capsule filling machine include a 3D adjustment mechanism, an automatic lubrication system, advanced dust removal capabilities, a vacuum cleaning system, and a sealed environment to ensure that every capsule meets GMP standards.

This capsule filling machine utilizes Finetech's patented technology to extend the machine's lifespan.

To meet various customized capsule requirements, Finetech also provides custom design services.

