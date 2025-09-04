Anzeige
Solytics Partners Recognized as Category Leader in Watchlist Screening and Adverse Media Monitoring by Chartis Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Solytics Partners, a global leader in financial crime compliance and risk technology, has been recognized by Chartis Research as a Category Leader in both the Name & Transaction Screening Quadrant and the Adverse Media Screening Quadrant.

These prestigious distinctions highlight Solytics Partners' innovative and integrated approach to two of the most critical areas of financial crime compliance at a time when sanctions volatility, regulatory scrutiny, and digital acceleration are reshaping the global risk landscape.

"Solytics Partners brings a unique, modular approach to watchlist management, combined with strong domain expertise and a highly performant platform," said Phil Mackenzie, Senior Research Principal at Chartis. "Its ability to deliver speed and scale for digital-first financial institutions and enterprise clients positioned it as a Category Leader in Chartis' Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring quadrants."

Integrated Approach to Compliance

Solytics Partners' AI-native FCC (Financial Crime Compliance) ecosystem embeds screening and adverse media intelligence within a unified platform-going beyond traditional list-based tools. This integrated model enables institutions to achieve faster, more accurate detection, reduced false positives, and enhanced regulator-readiness.

"Being named Category Leader in these two quadrants underscores our vision for a unified FCC ecosystem," said Vikas Tyagi, CEO of Solytics Partners. "At Solytics, screening and adverse media are not isolated functions-they are deeply embedded within a platform that integrates monitoring, adjudication, analytics, and regulatory reporting. The result is faster, smarter detection, reduced operational overhead, and confidence for regulators and clients alike."

Key Platform Differentiators

  • SaaS and API-first architecture for high-throughput, low-latency environments

  • Proprietary ML matching algorithms that reduce false positives while maintaining detection quality

  • Contextual Adverse Media Screening powered by real-time intelligence, not static lists

  • Integrated AI optimization engines automating alert triage, threshold tuning, and root-cause analysis

  • Regulator-ready explainability aligned with global mandates (SR 11-7, PRA SS1/23, EU AMLD, MAS, etc.)

Driving Global Impact

Solytics Partners works with banks, insurers, fintechs, and payment providers worldwide to modernize compliance frameworks-strengthening detection accuracy, auditability, and operational agility across the FCC lifecycle.

About Solytics Partners

Solytics Partners is a Chartis RiskTech100-recognized global RegTech and analytics firm. With solutions spanning Model Risk Management, Financial Crime Compliance, and AI Governance, Solytics helps financial institutions enhance compliance efficiency, reduce risk exposure, and drive regulatory confidence.

Contact Information

Deepak Mehta
Investor Relations
deepak.mehta@solytics-partners.com
+1-6468223440

.

SOURCE: Solytics Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solytics-partners-recognized-as-category-leader-in-watchlist-screeni-1068718

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
