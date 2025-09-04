Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
CISO Global
New to The Street Signs 1-Year Media Partnership with CISO Global, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running sponsored and syndicated television brands for public companies, today announced it has signed a one-year media partnership with CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO), a leading provider of managed cybersecurity and compliance services.

Under this partnership, CISO will be featured prominently across New to The Street's national broadcast, digital, and outdoor platforms. The program will deliver a consistent flow of high-quality investor communications and brand storytelling designed to amplify CISO's market position.

Partnership Deliverables

Long-Form Broadcast Interviews: Minimum of one monthly interview filmed at the Nasdaq MarketSite or NYSE, with additional interviews scheduled for material news. These segments will be distributed nationwide as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business.

National Television Commercials: 50 prime-market commercials annually, plus 30 nationally distributed 30-second spots per month across Bloomberg and FOX Business.

NewsOut Amplification: Every CISO press release amplified through the NewsOut platform, ensuring targeted reach, broader awareness, and measurable impact.

Social Media & Digital Campaigns: Daily posts across LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram, with monthly analytics reports. Broadcast interviews will also be syndicated to New to The Street's rapidly growing 3.3M+ subscriber YouTube channel.

PR Amplification - Media Integration: NTTS PR placement alongside every CISO announcement, with additional awareness campaigns across Stocktwits, Seeking Alpha, and other investor forums.

Investor Engagement: Inclusion in NTTS-hosted investor events and conferences, including the October 22, 2025 investor conference, complete with full video recording and global distribution.

Leadership Commentary

Vince Caruso, Co- Founder and CEO of New to The Street, commented: "CISO Global is solving one of the most urgent challenges in the corporate world-cybersecurity. We are thrilled to deliver a one-year comprehensive media campaign that ensures their story is heard by millions of viewers and investors across Bloomberg, FOX Business, YouTube, social media, and outdoor platforms."

David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), added: "We've reached an inflection point, driven by the rapid growth of our software business. Partnering with New to The Street gives us a high-impact platform to showcase our momentum and strategy, ensuring investors have clear visibility into the value we are creating. As we scale, this communication will play a critical role in strengthening investor confidence and reinforcing the long-term opportunity ahead."

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit ciso.inc; see the following link to join the investor relations email alerts.

Media /Communications; Monica Brennan Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-1-year-media-partnership-with-ciso-global-inc.-nasdaq-1068772

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
