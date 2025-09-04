Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Naples Soap Company (OTCQB: NASO), known for nourishing body and hair care formulated for even the most sensitive skin, has announced the appointment of Bill Blevins to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Blevins is the Founder & President/CEO of Gulf Coast Business Bank (GCBB), a community bank that is locally owned and operated and opened in June 2022 to address Southwest Florida's growing financial demands. Teaming up with community leaders and experienced bankers, Blevins established GCBB with a vision of bringing relationship banking back to the region.

Under Blevins' leadership, GCBB has grown from $25 million in assets and 14 staff, the bank expanded to $150 million in assets and 26 staff by June 2025. Blevins and the team spearheaded shareholder recruitment with over 250 presentations, building a base of 275 local shareholders, and raising $23.6 million during five months without private equity participation. A veteran banker with more than 37 years of experience, Blevins and the team have led all aspects of market feasibility studies, location determination, and loan policy definition to financial reporting, IT deployment, and regulatory issues. He has authored the bank's three-year business plan and offering circular and has worked closely with the CFO to develop best-in-class finance and operations processes.

Besides banking success, Blevins enjoys creating a work culture where co-workers thrive. Employee engagement initiatives by him made GCBB one of Gulfshore Business's Best Places to Work in 2024 and 2025. Strongly rooted in the community, he remains highly involved in local organizations, applying his knowledge of the region to drive client relationships and attract high performers. With his proven track record of entrepreneurial vision, financial success, and community leadership, we are thrilled to welcome Blevins to the team.

"We're excited to welcome Bill to our Board," said Deanna Wallin, CEO of Naples Soap Company. "His expertise, strategic insight, and extensive network will be tremendous assets as we continue to grow our business and strengthen our presence as a publicly traded company."





"Serving on the board of Naples Soap Company is an honor, because it allows me to contribute to decisions that strengthen both business and community, " shares Bill Blevins, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Business Bank. "That same spirit defines community banking - where local leadership fuels local growth."

About Naples Soap Company, Inc.

Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company specializes in more than 600 premium skin and hair care products made without harsh chemical additives, focusing on natural, nourishing ingredients. The Company operates 13 retail locations in Florida and products are sold online at www.naplessoap.com. Products are also sold at over 400 boutiques, spas, and retail stores throughout the United States through the Company's wholesale division. The Company has built a loyal customer base that values its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and a wide range of trusted bath and body products. Company stock trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol NASO. For more information about Naples Soap Company, visit ir.naplessoap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that are expected to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "gear up," "intend," "plan," "predict," "will" and variations of the same. Although we believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include our need to obtain additional capital or financing to support our business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, market prices, competition, risks inherent in the development and launch of potential products and in new market segments, risks relating to the establishment and maintenance of relationships with athletes, celebrities and influencers, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Naples Soap Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Naples Soap Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

