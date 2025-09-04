Honolulu, Hawai'i--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("Orthogonal" or the "Company"), a Hawai'i-based holding company integrating wellness, plant medicine, artificial intelligence, and digital assets, today announced the planned launch of a tokenized hedge fund and the continued expansion of its AI-driven LIF3 ecosystem, alongside significant portfolio milestones across multiple industries.

Founded in 2016, Orthogonal has built a diversified portfolio designed to empower individuals through healthy living, frequency-based wellness, and regenerative finance. As the Company approaches its 10-year anniversary in 2026, it continues to execute its strategy of aligning Hawai'i's ethos with Wall Street's capital markets by developing compliant, institutional-grade structures in emerging sectors.

Portfolio Milestones

Firefly Aerospace - Orthogonal was an original Series A investor in Firefly, which recently completed a successful go-public transaction, marking a major liquidity event for the Company's early-stage venture portfolio.

BNC Digital Asset Deal (BNB Treasury) - Orthogonal participated as an investor in BNC's $500 million digital-asset transaction anchored in Binance Coin (BNB).

Odyssey Elixir - The functional beverage brand has entered Costco, expanding national distribution and strengthening its position in the wellness consumer market.

Psychedelic Nano Compounds - Orthogonal continues to advance its work in psychedelic medicine through ongoing development of nano-compound technologies, including the progression of related intellectual property and patent applications.

Cannabis Industry Leadership - Orthogonal was an early backer of Meadow, one of the leading cannabis POS and compliance platforms in the United States, reflecting the Company's long-standing commitment to plant-based innovation and health-conscious consumer products.

Cloud3 Ventures - Orthogonal is the largest shareholder of Cloud3 Ventures, where it holds its LIF3 token position and is actively building validator-node infrastructure to support the expansion of the LIF3 ecosystem.

Tokenized Hedge Fund

Orthogonal is developing a Hawai'i-based hedge fund that will employ tokenization to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor access. The fund's mandate is expected to include validator-node infrastructure, structured digital-asset treasuries, and governance-oriented investment strategies. The Company is working with leading advisors to ensure the fund's structure complies with applicable securities laws and regulatory frameworks.

AI Infrastructure & LIF3 Ecosystem

The Company continues to expand the LIF3 ecosystem, integrating AI-driven data infrastructure with digital-asset strategies to deliver personalized health and adaptive financial tools. Through Cloud3 Ventures, Orthogonal is scaling validator-node operations and expanding the reach of the LIF3 token economy. Its AI initiatives are focused on retrieval-augmented intelligence, secure data management, and predictive analytics - forming the technological backbone of the Company's broader ecosystem.

Bridging Hawai'i and Wall Street Through Innovation

Orthogonal's leadership has spent recent weeks in New York advancing new digital asset treasury transactions and working with partners to sponsor Tier 1 tokens into the public markets. At the same time, the Company is progressing plans for its Innovation Hub and Regenerative Campus in Hawai'i, envisioned as a center for plant medicine, technology, and conscious community. Together, these efforts highlight Orthogonal's mission to anchor its work in Hawai'i's culture of wellness and extend it into the institutional capital markets of Wall Street.

Management Commentary

"Our objective has always been to operate with discipline and integrity while positioning Orthogonal at the intersection of wellness, technology, and capital markets," said David Nikzad, Chief Executive Officer of Orthogonal Thinker. "The launch of a tokenized hedge fund and the expansion of our AI-driven LIF3 ecosystem are the natural evolution of nearly a decade of ecosystem building. With milestones such as Firefly's public listing, our investment in BNC's digital-asset transaction, Odyssey Elixir's expansion into Costco, continued innovation in psychedelic nano compounds, our early role with Meadow in cannabis, and our position as the largest shareholder of Cloud3 Ventures - where the LIF3 token and validator-node strategy are being advanced - we are proud of the momentum across our portfolio. Spending this time in New York, advancing digital asset treasury deals and sponsoring Tier 1 tokens into the public markets, reflects exactly what we set out to do - bring Hawai'i and Wall Street together, with our Innovation Hub in Hawai'i as the foundation."

About Orthogonal Thinker, Inc.

Orthogonal Thinker is a Hawai'i-based holding company founded in 2016. The Company invests across consumer wellness, plant medicine, artificial intelligence, psychedelics, cannabis, and digital-asset strategies. Orthogonal's mission is to empower individuals through healthy living, frequency, and regenerative finance, bridging Hawai'i's culture of wellness with global markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. These include, but are not limited to: risks related to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; volatility in digital-asset and financial markets; the Company's ability to successfully develop, launch, and operate its tokenized hedge fund; the timing and success of its AI and LIF3 initiatives through Cloud3 Ventures; the advancement of psychedelic nano-compound intellectual property; the growth of its consumer wellness and cannabis investments; technology implementation risks; and general economic and business conditions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, Orthogonal undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

