The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has unveiled a new policy agenda calling for US grid reforms, domestic supply chain investment, and wider solar and storage deployment to meet surging US power demand.From pv magazine USA SEIA has a new policy agenda centered on electric reliability in the United States. The new policy agenda details actions for local, state and federal leaders to take to strengthen the US electric grid using solar and storage technologies. The "Solar and Storage Industry Policy Agenda for a Reliable, Secure Grid" offers a blueprint for modernizing energy infrastructure, ...

