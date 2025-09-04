Significant industry recognition underscores Vena's innovative approach to agentic AI-powered FP&A

Vena, the only Complete FP&A platform powered by agentic AI and purpose-built to amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, today announced its outstanding start to the first half of fiscal year 2026. The company reached a new milestone for customer growth, surpassing 2,000 customers worldwide. It also unveiled next-generation product innovation in agentic AI that's amplifying the impact of FP&A across the business. In addition, Vena expanded its global reach and earned top industry honors for its platform along with exceptional customer reviews.

Over 2,000 customers around the world now trust Vena to help them plan better and achieve more in the face of increasingly complex and dynamic business conditions. Customers added in the first half of FY26 include Volvo, First Help Financial, Shield AI, TIGI International Ltd, and many more across industries. To further support this growing customer base, Vena continued to advance its AI-leading innovation with the launch of Vena Copilot for Microsoft Teams, a giant step forward for agentic AI for FP&A. For the first time, users across the business can access Vena Copilot's industry-first, agentic AI purpose-built for FP&A directly within Teams meetings, chats and channels-putting an FP&A analyst in every conversation and the power of best-in-class FP&A expertise at the fingertips of every decision maker.

Vena's integrated FP&A solutions were also made available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling customers to leverage the trusted Azure cloud platform for streamlined deployment and management of their financial and operational planning processes. Furthermore, Vena expanded its Partner network with 15 new additions, further amplifying the company's reach and impact.

"In this very dynamic economic environment, organizations that plan most effectively and execute most efficiently are separating from the pack," said Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena. "Vena's mission is to help our customers thrive while others are trying to survive. Our Complete Planning platform leads the way, but it's really our community of customers and partners that amplifies the value being realized by the organizations putting their trust in Vena. The first half of this year has seen record product adoption and customer growth. We have much more to do in service of our customers and our culture, but I'm thrilled with the progress being made. I'm enormously proud of every Venanite around the world and grateful to have each of them on our team as we grow together."

Several external organizations honored Vena and its team over the first half of the fiscal year. CMEO Allison Munro was named to Pavilion's 2025 Top CMOs to Watch for her role in shaping the future of the company. Over the course of FY26, Vena has already achieved the following recognitions:

Top 50 Accounting Finance Products and 34 total list appearances, 2025 G2 Best Software Awards

Leader, 2025 Nucleus Research CPM Value Matrix, with highest rating for Greater Usability among leaders

Provider of Assurance, ISG Buyers Guides for Business Planning, Financial Planning, Revenue Planning and Workforce Planning

2024 inaugural Dresner Applications Innovation Award for Workforce Planning and Analysis

Niche Player, 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions

18 top ranks and 37 leading positions, The Planning Survey 25, Business Application Research Center

Fifth consecutive TrustRadius Top Rated Awards in Corporate Performance Management

SPARK Leader, SPARK Matrix Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis 2025

Overall Leader, Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility, 2025 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Study

Eight total Outstanding and Excellent rankings, BPM Partners 2025-2026 Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM)

Sixth consecutive TrustRadius Tech Cares Award

Vena also celebrated the heroes of finance at its annual Excelerate conference, honoring six finance professionals and one organization for their innovation, community involvement and other leadership. Vena awarded eight of its partners with its 2025 Partner Awards:

Partner of the Year North America: Citrin Cooperman

Partner of the Year UKI: Candura

Partner of the Year International: Finext

Rising Star of the Year: CFGI

Industry Partner of the Year: ProLytics

Growth Award: Candura

Customer Choice Award: Delbridge

Excellence in Marketing: MCC

In the second half of FY26, Vena will release new product features and updates, including enhancements to its agentic AI offerings, as the company continues to expand its innovation roadmap. The company is also growing its footprint and hiring across multiple roles. To learn more about Life at Vena, click here.

