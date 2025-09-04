New innovation lab gives early access to alts-specific, industrial-grade AI capabilities, advancing private markets data workflows and insights.

Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), the platform for smarter alts management, today announced the launch of Canoe Labs, an exclusive incubator where investment and operations professionals help bring next-generation alts workflows to life.

Canoe Labs operates as a collaborative innovation center, offering direct access to a stream of emerging AI capabilities before they reach the broader market. With real-time user engagement, Canoe will continuously refine the capabilities available, ensuring solutions evolve with the alts industry.

Canoe Labs launches with initial capabilities that alts professionals can test in real-world applications:

AI-Powered Document Summarization

Transform lengthy fund documents into concise, actionable summaries. Synthesize insights across multiple quarterly letters to track strategy evolution over time, or accelerate pre-investment diligence by analyzing years of reports at once. Canoe's alts-specific AI models understand nuanced fund terminology and structures that generic models miss, delivering investment-ready insights on portfolio changes, performance metrics, and strategic shifts. Real-Time Language Translation Break down language barriers across global portfolios with translation of fund documents from foreign languages into English. Process international investment materials without waiting for translation services or risking misinterpretation of industry-specific financial terms. Maintain the nuanced meaning of alts-specific language while accessing opportunities in non-English markets, from European private equity to Asian venture capital.

"Every breakthrough in Canoe Labs emerges from real pain points our clients face daily," says Zack Helgeson, Head of Product at Canoe Intelligence. "By working directly with users who manage trillions in alternatives, we ensure every innovation is purpose-built to create value and advance the industry."

Canoe Labs is powered by Canoe AI, the company's proprietary technical architecture built over 12+ years of context-specific machine learning. These models train exclusively on alternative investment documents using a localized approach that keeps all processing within Canoe's infrastructure.

This unique architecture delivers superior accuracy for clients because the models understand the specific nuances of alternative investments, while also allowing Canoe's team to maintain complete control over model updates. The combination of Canoe's comprehensive alts dataset and the rapid iteration cycles of a Research Development (R&D) lab enables practical AI solutions delivered at the speed of changing markets. By avoiding third-party dependencies, Canoe sidesteps the security risks and performance limitations common to off-the-shelf AI solutions.

Select attendees at the Future Proof Festival in Huntington Beach, California, the week of September 7th, will receive an exclusive first look at Canoe Labs' capabilities. The limited-access program will then open to rolling cohorts of alts professionals committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in data management.

Interested firms can join the waitlist at canoelabs.ai. Access will be granted on a selective basis to ensure meaningful collaboration and feedback throughout the innovation process. Early priority will be given to existing Canoe clients.

Canoe proudly operates in eight countries and 31 US states to serve 425 clients across more than two dozen countries. Supporting over 18,000 LPs and managing $9.5T+ in AUM/AUA, Canoe redefines how firms interact with their data. We process 1M+ documents per month, with each new document making our AI models stronger and improving outcomes for all clients.

About Canoe Intelligence

Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe") is the platform for smarter alts management. We redefine alternative investment intelligence with AI-driven software that directly addresses the core challenges of private markets. Our technology empowers institutions, LPs, and wealth managers to future-proof their alts infrastructure, modernizing systems and providing a scalable foundation for long-term growth and compliance. By automating manual data processing with AI-native precision, Canoe helps clients reduce operational costs and risks, significantly lowering overhead and mitigating errors. Ultimately, our timely, accurate, and comprehensive data enables investment teams to drive superior investment outcomes through deeper insights and more profitable allocation strategies. With Canoe, it's all about making Alts, smarter. Learn more at www.canoeintelligence.com.

