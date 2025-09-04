Narwal Unveils FLOW: A New Era of Autonomous Deep Cleaning

Flowing seamlessly from room to room, Narwal FLOW unites powerful suction, adaptive mopping, and hands-free maintenance in one all-in-one cleaning robot.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, one of the world's top five vacuum brands, today announced the launch of Narwal FLOW, its most advanced all-in-one cleaning robot to date. At the core of FLOW is the debut of Narwal's groundbreaking Track Mop technology-the industry's first track-based mopping system with continuous clean-water circulation, first unveiled at CES 2025. As the pioneer of this new category, Narwal strengthens its leadership in track-style mopping while remaining true to its deep cleaning commitment. The Track Mop combines hot water cleaning at 45°C, a 16-nozzle anti-clog water distribution system, and adaptive EdgeReach Mop extensions, setting a new benchmark in robotic floor care with unmatched precision, hygiene, and full floor coverage.

Powered by NarMind Pro Autonomous System, featuring dual RGB cameras, 3D depth mapping, and 10 TOPS processing power, FLOW navigates intelligently with its ultra-slim 95 mm body, gliding beneath low furniture and seamlessly overcoming obstacles up to 4 cm. Paired with 22,000 Pa suction power and Narwal's self-maintaining multifunctional dock station, Narwal FLOW unites vacuuming, mopping, extended reach and intelligent navigation into a single, fully autonomous cleaning ecosystem designed for the modern home.

"Every aspect of Narwal FLOW embodies our commitment to engineering products that make life easier and cleaner," said Junbin Zhang, Founder of Narwal. "With FLOW, we've united powerful hardware, adaptive AI, and a self-sustaining architecture to create a robot that doesn't just clean - it delivers the deepest, most effortless home care experience possible."

Engineering a Seamless Deep Clean

Mopping: FlowWash Mopping System with Track Mop Technology

Narwal FLOW begins every cleaning session with a fresh, hygienic mop, powered by its FlowWash mopping system featuring the innovative Track Mop. Using 45?°C hot water delivered through sixteen precision nozzles, the mop is continuously refreshed during cleaning, so only clean water ever touches your floors. Applying a steady 12?N of downward pressure, the system scrubs away stubborn dirt and grime with consistent force. A built-in scraper removes used water and debris from the mop surface, channeling it into the robot's dedicated dirty water tank where it's safely contained. This closed-loop system eliminates streaks, smears, and cross-contamination - common issues in traditional mops - while leaving your floors polished and hygienic.

Seamlessly, every stage of the process flows together, creating a quiet, self-managed cleaning cycle that handles every detail for a truly effortless deep clean.

Vacuuming: DualFlow System with CarpetFocus

For dry messes, dust, and pet hair, Narwal FLOW features the DualFlow tangle-free system, designed to deliver powerful yet low-maintenance cleaning. This system combines a zero-tangling floating roller brush with a free-end structure, a side suction port, and reverse-spinning anti-tangle Side Brushes to expel trapped hair and debris, preventing tangles and blockages. At its core, 22,000 Pa of suction power ensures thorough cleaning on both hard floors and carpets.

Where FLOW truly excels, however, is in carpet care. Its CarpetFocus technology, enhanced by an adaptive pressurizing plate, creates a near air-tight seal between the vacuum and carpet fibers, forcing airflow deep into the pile. This enables the suction to reach dust and particles embedded deep within, delivering twice the deep-cleaning performance of conventional robot vacuums. The result is a level of carpet care that rivals the household vacuums used in most homes, making FLOW a true all-in-one solution for mixed flooring.

Intelligence That Moves Differently

At the core of FLOW is the NarMind Pro Autonomous System-an advanced AI platform powered by dual RGB cameras, a dedicated computing chip, and 3D depth mapping. Together, these technologies deliver smart navigation, precise obstacle recognition, and unparalleled cleaning performance. Backed by a slimmer, redesigned build, FLOW can glide under furniture as low as 95 millimeters, climb obstacles up to four centimeters, and hug corners and edges with unmatched precision. Adaptive mop extensions and dynamic brush adjustments ensure every inch of your home is covered, while all data is processed locally to safeguard your privacy.

Hands-Off Maintenance

Beyond cleaning, FLOW is designed to take care of itself. At the core of this experience is Narwal's self-maintaining multifunctional dock, a full-service maintenance hub built around two core technologies: AI Adaptive Hot Water Mop Washing, which intelligently cleans the mop with hot water based on dirt levels, and Full-Cycle Hot Water Self-Cleaning, which sterilizes and flushes the tanks to keep the system pristine. At the start of each session, the dock automatically dispenses detergent, ensuring every clean begins fresh. After each session, it deep-cleans and dries the mop with hot air, empties dust into a 2.5-liter bag for up to 120 days of hands-off use, and keeps everything hygienic without user intervention. For you, that means effortless, consistent cleaning with virtually zero daily upkeep.

For the first time, Narwal also introduces a compact 28-centimeter-tall dock option to its lineup. Designed for those with limited space or a preference for a smaller footprint, this version offers automatic drainage and detergent dispensing in a slimmer form factor, while still delivering the signature convenience Narwal is known for.

Connected, Customizable Living

Narwal FLOW integrates seamlessly into modern smart homes, offering multiple ways to interact and customize cleaning. Voice activation through "Hey Nawa", as well as full compatibility with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri, allows for hands-free control, while the Narwal app provides advanced customization. Users can save preferred suction and humidity levels, benefit from automatic power boosts in pet zones, and rely on adaptive cleaning strategies that adjust in real time to heavily soiled areas.

Expanding its smart home integration even further, FLOW will also support Matter Smart Living standards by the end of the year, ensuring unified control and effortless coordination with a wider range of connected devices.

A New Standard for Home Robotics

Smart home robotics has come a long way, yet many robot cleaners still demand compromise - whether it's switching between devices, clearing tangled brushes, or manually maintaining dirty tanks. Narwal FLOW is designed to eliminate those trade-offs. FLOW is more than a vacuum or mop - it's a three-in-one ecosystem that delivers effortless, uninterrupted deep cleaning. One device. Total home care.

By combining robust engineering, AI-driven intelligence, and true self-maintenance, Narwal FLOW sets a new benchmark for what home cleaning technology can achieve. It delivers not only spotless floors, but also the time and freedom to enjoy a home that feels effortlessly cared for.

Price & Availability

Narwal FLOW will be available starting September 4th at 15:00 on Amazon and the official Narwal website. To celebrate its debut, a special launch promotion will run from September 4th to September 28th, offering the FLOW Standard Dock at just €899 (regular price €1299) for a limited time. The FLOW Compact Dock, featuring a more space-saving design with the same powerful performance, will also be available at a promotional price of €1099, down from its regular retail price of €1499.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense, and the Zero-Tangle System.

We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life.

As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 4 million families across 30 countries, including Europe, North America, South Korea, and Australia.

