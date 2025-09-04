Laifen to Launch Two Innovative Electric Razors T1 Pro and P3 Pro at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering lifestyle-tech brand Laifen , specializing in high-performance personal care devices, is expanding its product portfolio to include electric shavers. Since its inception in 2019, Laifen has empowered over 20 million users worldwide with its innovative personal care appliances. At IFA 2025 in Berlin, Laifen will unveil two models for the first time: the compact T1 Pro Electric Razor for precise shaving and the powerful P3 Pro Electric Razor for demanding beard care.

Both devices combine technical precision, high-quality materials, and a consistently well-thought-out, minimalist design. With innovative motor technology, CNC-machined aluminum alloy housings, and low-nickel skin-friendly shaving systems, Laifen is setting new standards in the field of electric shaving.

"With the T1 Pro and P3 Pro, we are consistently continuing our design philosophy: precise technology, high-quality materials, and genuine everyday practicality. Both models exemplify our commitment to making technology accessible to everyone - without compromising on performance or quality," says Hongxin Ye, founder and CEO at Laifen.

Laifen T1 Pro Electric Shaver: Look, Feel Refined

Key product features at a glance:

Weight: 93 g

93 g Design: T-shaped, ergonomic unibody design made of aluminum

T-shaped, ergonomic unibody design made of aluminum Shaving system: Single-blade system with ArcBlade structure, effective shaving angle up to 148.5°

Single-blade system with ArcBlade structure, effective shaving angle up to 148.5° Motor: High-speed linear motor with 12,000 cuts/min, intelligent power adjustment via PID

High-speed linear motor with 12,000 cuts/min, intelligent power adjustment via PID Housing: CNC - milled aluminum (8,000 seconds machining time), seamless and robust

CNC - milled aluminum (8,000 seconds machining time), seamless and robust Battery life: 120 minutes

120 minutes Fast charging: 1 minute for 8 minutes of use

1 minute for 8 minutes of use Accessories: Trimmer attachments (2, 3, 5 mm), protective cover, charging cable (USB-C), optional mount

Laifen P3 Pro Electric Shaver: Power, Precision, Perfected.

Key product features at a glance:

Weight: 179 g

179 g Design: Compact uni-body housing with visible motor window, inspired by watch technology

Compact uni-body housing with visible motor window, inspired by watch technology Shaving system: Three-blade system (2 shaving heads + 1 trimmer head), 148.5° effective shaving angle

Three-blade system (2 shaving heads + 1 trimmer head), 148.5° effective shaving angle Motor: Dual linear motor with 24,000 cuts/min, automatic adjustment via PID control

Dual linear motor with 24,000 cuts/min, automatic adjustment via PID control Housing: CNC - milled aluminum (9,000 seconds machining time), high-quality finish

CNC - milled aluminum (9,000 seconds machining time), high-quality finish Battery life: 100 minutes

100 minutes Fast charging: 3 minutes for 7 minutes of use

3 minutes for 7 minutes of use Accessories: Trimmer heads, protective cap, charging cable (USB-C), travel bag optional

Both models are suitable for wet and dry shaving, feature IPX7 waterproofing, and include an easily removable magnetic shaving head for quick cleaning. The T1 Pro comes in Original Silver, Blue, and Space Gray and is available with 159.99 EUR (RRP) for Standard Edition and Stubble Edition with 119.99 EUR (RRP). The P3 Pro retails for 199.99 EUR (RRP). Both are available at Official website and Amazon on September 19th.

To shop Laifen products and learn more, please visit www.laifentech.com, and follow @laifen_tech and @laifentech on social media.

About Laifen

Established in 2019, Laifen began with our independently designed and manufactured 110,000 RPM high-speed brushless motor - the innovative core behind our now internationally recognized line of hair dryers. Building on this foundation, we expanded into oral care in 2023 with the launch of the Laifen Wave electric toothbrush, powered by a sensor-controlled servo motor system previously used in robots. In 2025, we redefined the craftsmanship and efficiency of electric shavers with the introduction of the Laifen electric shaver and our in-house high-speed linear motor inspired by the catapult system of aircraft carriers. More information at laifentech.com .

