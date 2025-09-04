Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
04.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
Compass Mining Energizes New 7.5 MW Site in Minnesota

New site partnership with AAIM increases customer control and optionality in the MISO market, with Compass operating the site and coordinating demand response

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining, a leading provider of Bitcoin mining infrastructure and services, announces a new 7.5 megawatt (MW) site in Minnesota that will be listed on the company's hosting platform as "Minnesota 2." The facility, developed by data center company AAIM, increases available capacity and reinforces Compass Mining's focus on operational control, predictable performance, and customer choice.

Compass Mining

Under the project structure, AAIM owns the facility and provides the infrastructure and power management strategy, while Compass Mining operates the site and implements the agreed power strategy with onsite and remote monitoring. The collaboration is designed to give customers more options while maintaining high uptime and consistent service levels.

The site is located within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator market, known as MISO. MISO operates the regional transmission grid and wholesale power markets across much of the Midwest, including Minnesota. Operating in MISO supports predictable power costs and strong uptime and provides customers with both geographic and market diversification.

"'Minnesota 2' reflects our focus on dependable operations and meaningful customer choice," said Karoon Mackenchery, Director of Hosting Services at Compass Mining. "By operating the site directly, we can deliver a better experience and offer more options aligned with customers' mining strategies."

The Minnesota 2 project builds on Compass Mining's nationwide network of company-operated and partner data center facilities that serve both individual miners and institutional clients. This announcement follows recent expansions in Iowa and Texas and underscores Compass Mining's plan to add capacity where it can deliver consistent operations and clear customer value.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for Bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io.

Media Contact

BlocksBridge Consulting
compass@blocksbridge.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957082/Compass_Mining_Blue_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compass-mining-energizes-new-7-5-mw-site-in-minnesota-302546443.html

