BizCard Introduces AI-Powered Digital Business Card to Transform Networking

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizCard, the AI-powered digital business card platform, today announced the launch of its latest innovation designed to help professionals connect, engage, and grow their networks globally. Available as both a web and mobile application, BizCard enables users to create a personalized AI-powered digital identity easily within minutes, elevating a digital card into a dynamic virtual assistant capable of handling inquiries, qualifying leads, and driving opportunities across multiple channels and languages.

BizCard is ideal for freelancers, independent consultants, entrepreneurs, professionals and executives across various corporate functions, seeking to expand their networks efficiently.

Its key AI functions-Call My Agent for managing calls, AI Presenter for creating dynamic presentations, and Meeting for automated meeting transcripts and summaries-equip users with a powerful digital identity that facilitates effortless first contact. BizCard enables smooth introductions without awkwardness or pressure. It builds instant trust and credibility through accurate, proactive and professional interactions. This tool actively engages visitors to transform curiosity into commitment, converting initial interest into meaningful business opportunities.

Key Features of BizCard:

Digital Twin: BizCard's AI agent is designed to reflect a user's preferred appearance, voice and style, offering the flexibility to create relevant custom identities for different brands and services. Companies can also use BizCard as a powerful customer acquisition tool, creating their own AI agents and personal business cards to acquire leads, and placing widgets on their official websites as engaging sales and promotion touchpoints. Through key functions like Call My Agent , BizCard is pioneering the next wave of customer engagement--AI assistants that not only answer calls, but also connect with customers and schedule meetings in real time, acting as a true digital twin. Its other key function, AI Presenter, equips professionals with the ability to autonomously transform documents into polished, high-impact presentations.

BizCard's AI agent is designed to reflect a user's preferred appearance, voice and style, offering the flexibility to create relevant custom identities for different brands and services. Companies can also use BizCard as a powerful customer acquisition tool, creating their own AI agents and personal business cards to acquire leads, and placing widgets on their official websites as engaging sales and promotion touchpoints. Effortless Engagement: BizCard initiates natural conversations that build trust, answer inquiries, and qualify leads. It can also nurture prospects on communication platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, and seamlessly route high-intent leads to sales for follow-up through its AI SDR capabilities. Also, with BizCard Meeting, discussions will be recorded and turned into actionable summaries.

BizCard initiates natural conversations that build trust, answer inquiries, and qualify leads. It can also nurture prospects on communication platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, and seamlessly route high-intent leads to sales for follow-up through its AI SDR capabilities. Also, with BizCard discussions will be recorded and turned into actionable summaries. Intelligent Contact Management: Captures and organizes contacts from calls, documents, and social platforms, tracks transcripts and prioritizes high-potential prospects. Draft personalized messages and get meetings scheduled efficiently, reducing overall administrative effort.

Captures and organizes contacts from calls, documents, and social platforms, tracks transcripts and prioritizes high-potential prospects. Draft personalized messages and get meetings scheduled efficiently, reducing overall administrative effort. One Link, Global Reach: A single, shareable link delivers a professional digital identity across any platform, including social media, messaging apps, email, or other digital channels. Supports multiple languages such as English, Spanish, Arabic and more, enabling natural, seamless engagement with audiences worldwide.

BizCard is built to help professionals focus on building relationships, not paperwork. By automating administrative tasks, BizCard turns connections into actionable opportunities more efficiently.

Sales, marketing and branding teams can leverage BizCard to capture and qualify leads, enable timely follow-ups, and support automated marketing campaigns--accomplishing tasks that would otherwise require significant manual effort. By combining real-time interactions, personalized AI, and multichannel accessibility, BizCard empowers everyone to seamlessly turn contacts into customers.

BizCard continues to evolve with smarter networking tools, intelligent follow-ups, and advanced engagement analytics, ensuring it turns every interaction into real business impact. Start creating your AI BizCard today: https://card.biz

About BizCard

BizCard empowers professionals to create intelligent digital identities that engage audiences globally, streamline communication, and convert interactions into measurable outcomes such as revenue. The platform combines AI-driven engagement, cross-channel accessibility, and integrated CRM functionality to provide every user with a virtual assistant that works tirelessly to grow their network and opportunities.

Learn more about BizCard: https://card.biz

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizcard-introduces-ai-powered-digital-business-card-to-transform-networking-302546579.html