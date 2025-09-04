Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One2Treat raises capital to further accelerate software platform development and relocates offices to support rapid growth

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One2Treat SA, a fast-growing technology company transforming how the patient voice is integrated into clinical development, announced today the successful completion of a planned seed extension to accelerate its software platform development.

In parallel, One2Treat has relocated to a larger office in Louvain-la-Neuve to support its continued growth.

Shareholder confidence accelerates One2Treat's investment in software platform development.

The conclusion of One2Treat's planned seed extension funding round marks a key milestone in the company's growth. This investment follows the successful deployment of the One2Treat Insights® module across multiple live projects and the recent release of the One2Treat Voice® module. It reflects the confidence of initial shareholders in One2Treat's unique approach to answer the growing needs of the biopharma industry to both increase productivity and better reflect what matters to patients and clinicians.

The funding supports the continued development and scaling of One2Treat's cloud-based software platform. This platform integrates diverse patient-focused outcomes into a single, comprehensive assessment of treatment effects, enabling a clearer understanding of the Net Treatment Benefit. The platform answers strategic needs for clinical development decisions, but also supports the overall medical value of a new treatment during regulatory discussions, HTA and commercialization.

"Based on multiple recent successes, our shareholders were keen to accelerate the investment in our platform development. In addition, we offered every employee the opportunity to become a shareholder, and all chose to take part, highlighting a deep, shared commitment to our mission of putting patient voices at the center of clinical research." - Sébastien Coppe, CEO, One2Treat

Move to larger office supports One2Treat's planned team expansion

Alongside the capital increase, One2Treat has moved to a new office in Louvain-la-Neuve, a dynamic academic and tech ecosystem just outside Brussels.

"The new space provides a larger, more modern and collaborative environment for the expanding team, fostering innovation and facilitating closer partnerships with key academic and industry stakeholders." - Marc Buyse, Founder One2Treat

About One2Treat

One2Treat is dedicated to transforming the way biopharmaceutical companies design, analyze and interpret randomized clinical trials, and how the overall medical value of a treatment may be communicated. Through its innovative software platform and patient-centered methodologies, One2Treat helps sponsors incorporate the patient's voice into early trial design, endpoint selection, and treatment value assessment. By aligning clinical evidence generation with patients and clinicians' needs, One2Treat supports more meaningful clinical trials, efficient decision making and enhanced regulatory discussions, leading to faster market access.

For more information about One2Treat and its innovative approach to clinical trial design and market access, please visit: www.one2treat.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one2treat-raises-capital-to-further-accelerate-software-platform-development-and-relocates-offices-to-support-rapid-growth-302546580.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.