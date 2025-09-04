One2Treat raises capital to further accelerate software platform development and relocates offices to support rapid growth

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One2Treat SA, a fast-growing technology company transforming how the patient voice is integrated into clinical development, announced today the successful completion of a planned seed extension to accelerate its software platform development.

In parallel, One2Treat has relocated to a larger office in Louvain-la-Neuve to support its continued growth.

Shareholder confidence accelerates One2Treat's investment in software platform development.

The conclusion of One2Treat's planned seed extension funding round marks a key milestone in the company's growth. This investment follows the successful deployment of the One2Treat Insights® module across multiple live projects and the recent release of the One2Treat Voice® module. It reflects the confidence of initial shareholders in One2Treat's unique approach to answer the growing needs of the biopharma industry to both increase productivity and better reflect what matters to patients and clinicians.

The funding supports the continued development and scaling of One2Treat's cloud-based software platform. This platform integrates diverse patient-focused outcomes into a single, comprehensive assessment of treatment effects, enabling a clearer understanding of the Net Treatment Benefit. The platform answers strategic needs for clinical development decisions, but also supports the overall medical value of a new treatment during regulatory discussions, HTA and commercialization.

"Based on multiple recent successes, our shareholders were keen to accelerate the investment in our platform development. In addition, we offered every employee the opportunity to become a shareholder, and all chose to take part, highlighting a deep, shared commitment to our mission of putting patient voices at the center of clinical research." - Sébastien Coppe, CEO, One2Treat

Move to larger office supports One2Treat's planned team expansion

Alongside the capital increase, One2Treat has moved to a new office in Louvain-la-Neuve, a dynamic academic and tech ecosystem just outside Brussels.

"The new space provides a larger, more modern and collaborative environment for the expanding team, fostering innovation and facilitating closer partnerships with key academic and industry stakeholders." - Marc Buyse, Founder One2Treat

About One2Treat

One2Treat is dedicated to transforming the way biopharmaceutical companies design, analyze and interpret randomized clinical trials, and how the overall medical value of a treatment may be communicated. Through its innovative software platform and patient-centered methodologies, One2Treat helps sponsors incorporate the patient's voice into early trial design, endpoint selection, and treatment value assessment. By aligning clinical evidence generation with patients and clinicians' needs, One2Treat supports more meaningful clinical trials, efficient decision making and enhanced regulatory discussions, leading to faster market access.

