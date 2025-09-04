Greece joins the global infrastructure buildout expected to include approximately 90 additional tracking antennas to support Globalstar's third-generation C-3 satellite system

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announces construction of additional gateway infrastructure at its existing ground station at OTE S.A.'s commercial teleport in Nemea, Greece. Globalstar's work in Nemea is part of a substantial expansion of its global ground infrastructure to support its third-generation C-3 System.

Globalstar, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Globalstar Europe SAS, previously entered into a teleport hosting agreement with OTE in 2020, which led to the buildout of three six-meter tracking antennas and associated infrastructure at the Nemea site. Globalstar has now begun construction of three additional tracking antennas and associated infrastructure to support its expanded, third-generation C-3 mobile satellite system.

These new antennas in Greece are part of a global expansion including up to 90 new tracking antennas in approximately 35 gateways worldwide supporting Globalstar's C-3 System, its third-generation and most advanced mobile satellite network. This expansion represents a significant investment in the functionality and capacity of the network and is designed to support a next-generation of services to hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Lykourgos Antonopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer Business Segment, OTE Group, stated, "We are proud to be Globalstar's partner of choice for such a significant project, which validates Greece's strategic role in global satellite connectivity. OTE, a member of the Telekom Group, with its state-of-the-art facilities, robust fiber connectivity, and highly skilled technical personnel ensures that we can fully support advanced satellite systems like the C-3 constellation."

"We again thank our U.S. Commercial Services officers at our embassies around the region for their invaluable assistance in 2020 that led to our partnership with OTE who has fully supported our expanding ground station needs," said L. Barbee Ponder, General Counsel Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter easily, quickly, securely, and affordably offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company's low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar's terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar's XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation Internet of Things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

About OTE S.A.

OTE is the largest technology company in Greece and a member of Telekom, one of the world's leading telecommunications Groups. It is one of the top-listed companies with respect to capitalization on the Athens Stock Exchange and is also listed on the London Stock Exchange.

OTE operates two state-of-the-art Satellite Teleports in Greece, "NEMEA" and "THERMOPYLAE", providing industry-leading services. Featured by privileged coverage, mild climate conditions and robust infrastructure, OTE provides impeccable teleport-as-a-service solutions, enabling global connectivity.

